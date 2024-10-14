Want to clear your record in New Jersey? Look for a free clinic

⚫ Expungement is an option for a number of offenses

⚫ Getting through the process can be complicated

⚫ Look for a free expungement clinic near you

A criminal record doesn't have to be permanent, but it likely will be for individuals who don't have the knowledge or funds to get themselves through the process to possibly clear it.

Offenders who've served their time and paid their fines, and have steered clear of criminal activity for some time, have an opportunity to erase marks on their record that may be stopping them from advancing when they're no longer confined behind bars.

Those who were convicted for the more heinous crimes don't have this chance, but expungement is an option for offenses such as simple assault, low-level drug possession, and illegal possession of weapons.

"Sometimes these things on your record can affect employment opportunities or housing options, the ability to get federal loans or other loans for businesses," Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw told New Jersey 101.5.

Bradshaw's office is running a free expungement clinic on Oct. 24, at two different spots in the county: JFK Recreation Center in Willingboro and Tabernacle Baptist Church in Tabernacle. The clinic, which also features resources for housing, health and families, runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at each spot.

"You do not have to be a Burlington County resident to participate in the clinic, although the offense has to have occurred in the state of New Jersey," Bradshaw said.

Expungement process in New Jersey

One can attempt to navigate the expungement process alone, but experts say it may be best to have a lawyer work through the process. That can be costly — clinics like the one being offered in Burlington County offer pro bono help to individuals.

Individuals attending clinics are encouraged to bring any documentation related to their case, if possible.

The expungement process can handle multiple offenses at the same time. In general, people with records that include indictable offenses have to wait five years — maybe three or four, depending on the circumstances — to become eligible for expungement.

According to the New Jersey Judiciary, a court appearance is not always required, but one might be asked to come to court to provide additional information in the case.

Bradshaw said once an expungement petition is filed, review may take a couple months.

Once an application is renewed, it's as if an arrest or conviction never occurred.

Offenses such as criminal homicide, robbery, kidnapping, arson, sexual assault are not eligible for expungement.

