Why was NJ detective killed at home? NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

New prescription medication guidelines should help ease the minds of millions of New Jerseyans who worry about drug prices.

Rules promoting transparency in the costs of prescription medicines took effect on Wednesday, according to Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs. Gov. Phil Murphy signed them into law as part of a package of related bills last year.

Around 54% of New Jersey adults worry about the cost of prescription medications, according to a 2022 Altarum survey. And nearly one in four had to ration their meds due to cost by cutting pills in half or skipping a script.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is looking to add 20 people statewide to its State Park Police.

There’s no deadline to apply, and resumes will be accepted until all full-time officers are found. The starting base salary is over $60,000.

FRANKLIN — A Burlington County man, who law enforcement say had a loaded gun with hollow point bullets that was found in the bushes on the grounds of a school, was arrested in Franklin Township on Tuesday.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, a 911 call made on Tuesday at around 6:09 a.m. reported a vehicle with a pair of flat tires was being driven through a Franklin Township private school campus. The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said arriving Franklin Township police saw Quincy K. Clark, 49, of Whitford Drive in Burlington Township, emerging from the bushes with his hands in his pockets. A high-capacity magazine was found on Clark, according to officials.

It’s going to cost more money to put a full Thanksgiving dinner on the table this year. Part of the reason is that gas prices have caused shipping costs to increase and that is reflected in the price tag, according to agricultural economists.

With other reports showing grocery prices up 50% across the industry on hundreds of items compared to 2019, shoppers will get a welcome relief at one popular supermarket chain.

BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office sergeant was fatally shot during a home invasion Tuesday night.

Bridgeton Chief of Police Michael Gaimari said police received a 911 call from a home on Buckshutem Road around 10:30 p.m. about several people kicking in the front door.

Police said they found Monica Mosley, 51, had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

National Murrow Award Winner

