Police: Armed man arrested on private school campus in Somerset County, NJ

FRANKLIN — A Burlington County man, who law enforcement say had a loaded gun with hollow point bullets that was found in the bushes on the grounds of a school, was arrested in Franklin Township on Tuesday.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, a 911 call made on Tuesday at around 6:09 a.m. reported a vehicle with a pair of flat tires was being driven through a Franklin Township private school campus. The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said arriving Franklin Township police saw Quincy K. Clark, 49, of Whitford Drive in Burlington Township, emerging from the bushes with his hands in his pockets. A high-capacity magazine was found on Clark, according to officials.

Officers conducting a search of where Clark was seen, turned up a gun containing hollow point bullets on the ground in between the bushes, according to the prosecutor's office.

The school's campus was closed while local law enforcement launched an investigation and searched the school grounds.

A Somerset County Superior Court-ordered search warrant executed on Clark's vehicle turned up additional ammunition, and more than a half ounce of cocaine, according to the prosecutor's office.

The investigation has revealed that Clark had no connection to the school, according to officials.

Clark was arrested on the same day he was found and charged with second-degree possession of a handgun, third-degree possession of a firearm on school grounds, fourth-degree possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, second-degree possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, and fourth-degree possession of hollow point bullets.

Clark was taken to the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

