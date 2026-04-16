This simple Bloody Mary recipe will upgrade your weekend brunch

I love a good Bloody Mary cocktail.

The problem is the drink is like a meal itself, so I make individual cocktails using the small 5.5-ounce cans of V8.

Yes, V8, not tomato juice.

The taste and saltiness of the V8 drink bring a new level of complexity to your morning beverage.

And yes, it's a breakfast drink, and it's so simple to make.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

How to make a simple Bloody Mary at home

Pour the can of V8 into a glass measuring cup.

Add a generous amount of horseradish, a few dashes of Tabasco sauce, a little Worcestershire, black pepper, celery salt and a generous squeeze of lemon juice.

Stir to get everything mixed well.

You should see the white of the horseradish.

Add vodka to taste, at least a shot, but some like a little more. Garnish with a green olive, lemon slice and a hot pepper.

Some put in millionaires' bacon; that's a thick cut of bacon baked with a dry rub of cayenne and brown sugar.

Either way, it's a perfect accompaniment to any breakfast.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈