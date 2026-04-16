This simple Bloody Mary recipe will upgrade your weekend brunch
I love a good Bloody Mary cocktail.
The problem is the drink is like a meal itself, so I make individual cocktails using the small 5.5-ounce cans of V8.
Yes, V8, not tomato juice.
The taste and saltiness of the V8 drink bring a new level of complexity to your morning beverage.
And yes, it's a breakfast drink, and it's so simple to make.
How to make a simple Bloody Mary at home
Pour the can of V8 into a glass measuring cup.
Add a generous amount of horseradish, a few dashes of Tabasco sauce, a little Worcestershire, black pepper, celery salt and a generous squeeze of lemon juice.
Stir to get everything mixed well.
You should see the white of the horseradish.
Add vodka to taste, at least a shot, but some like a little more. Garnish with a green olive, lemon slice and a hot pepper.
Some put in millionaires' bacon; that's a thick cut of bacon baked with a dry rub of cayenne and brown sugar.
Either way, it's a perfect accompaniment to any breakfast.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.