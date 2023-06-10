Hidden gem pizzeria right in the heart of New Jersey

One of the key parts of New Jersey is our pizza (If you look at this objectively it's ridiculous) but it's true!

I think I always took our pizza for granted until I traveled outside the state and tried it elsewhere. Just please don't put these toppings on it, as Judi Franco mentioned some toppings that should NEVER be on pizza.

Literally, nobody else can compare. I remember months ago talking with Jeff Deminski and he told me how the number one thing he misses every time he leaves NJ is the food.

That stuck with me. If I ever decided to leave New Jersey I'd have to take a long hard look at all our great food and try to explain to it why I was leaving. OK, maybe that's a bit farfetched. But the point remains, we have some of the best food in the country.

One of those great pizza places is Empire Pizza in Bordentown New Jersey. This place is a local favorite and can be classified as a hidden gem, hole-in-the-wall, secret place or whatever you want to call it.

It's hidden in the back corner of a shopping center, but those who know about it know how good their food is. Try their Sicilian slices, they're to die for. Or branch out and try their buffalo chicken cheesesteak better known as a "Vamp". I don't know where that nickname for the sandwich originated, but I do know that it's one of the best sandwiches you'll ever have.

One of the first things you'll notice is how affordable this place is. In an age where food can be SO expensive if you try to dine out, Empire Pizza has affordable prices for food that is far superior to others in the area.

They also offer delivery and takeout which is a must for pizza places today. Try anything on their menu and I'm sure you won't be disappointed.

