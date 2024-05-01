Hot NJ burger joint gets new name, new location

Dan and Dayanna Campeas had a problem. They opened a burger joint in a strip mall in Montclair called Stuffed Grass-fed Burgers about a decade ago. It was a success and grew to be thought of as one of the best burger joints in Essex County.

That wasn’t the problem.

The problem was they always hated two things. One was the location. The other was the name.

@dananddays_ via Instagram @dananddays_ via Instagram loading...

The Valley Road strip mall they were in made it tucked away yet what kept it going was the huge business from the high school students nearby. As far as the name, what they found happening was people were thinking they were veggie burgers. Not everyone understood what grass-fed meant.

So as good of a thing as Dan and Dayanna had going, they’re hoping it gets much better now that they’ve had an opportunity to relocate and rebrand.

@dananddays_ via Instagram @dananddays_ via Instagram loading...

They changed the name to Dan and Day’s Burgers & Shakes and moved to the corner of Valley Road and Bellevue Avenue. They did a soft launch in April but there will be a big grand opening soon but no date has been announced.

Customers who find them at the new digs will notice a tighter menu but much bigger seating.

@dananddays_ via Instagram @dananddays_ via Instagram loading...

We still offer a lot of variety,” Campeas told nj.com. “But now it’s like we have six or seven burgers, you as opposed to 12.

@dananddays_ via Instagram @dananddays_ via Instagram loading...

The milkshakes they’re now offering have a collaboration with their new neighbors, Java Love. Together they invented a coffee milkshake.

Gotta love that synergy, but if people didn’t understand grass-fed maybe we’ll just leave it at nice teamwork!

@dananddays_ via Instagram @dananddays_ via Instagram loading...

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which jobs in New Jersey grew the fastest between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.