Somerset Patriots hosting a ‘Sopranos’ night in June

Word on the street is them guys from Maryland are headin’ up here dis summer. The Bowie crew. Lookin’ for a turf war in Bridgewater.

It’s goin’ down June 1. We’ll be ready. We’re even bringin’ Bobby Baccalieri in on dis one.

All that to say New Jersey’s Somerset Patriots are hosting Bowie Baysox on Saturday June 1 with a “Sopranos” night. Actor Steve Schirripa who played Bobby Baccalieri in the groundbreaking HBO series will be live in person for this at TD Bank Ballpark.

You’ll not only have a chance to meet Schirripa (just, please, don’t sing “Under The Boardwalk” to him), the first 1,000 fans 21 and up through the gate will receive a Sopranos-inspired Patriots t-shirt.

Schirripa will be taking pictures with fans and signing autographs and is even bringing Willie his pet Dachshund.

Also, throughout the game they’ll be doing Sopranos-themed food specials, contests and entertainment. Oooh, instead of doing the healthy food race could we replace the blueberry, apple and carrot with Christopher and Paulie chasing the Russian?

I think I want to sit in on these planning meetings. It’s going to be epic. They absolutely better have Schirripa throw out a ceremonial first pitch, too.

You can purchase tickets for this special Sopranos Night at Somerset Patriots’ website. The game is Saturday June 1 with a 6:35 pm start.

I’ll leave you with some Steve Schirripa fun facts.

You wouldn’t guess from his size on “The Sopranos” but he was captain of his Brooklyn College basketball team for two years.

In early episodes they wanted Bobby Baccalieri even bigger than Steve was and made him wear a fat suit.

He’s written seven books including two NY Times best-sellers.

His wife Laura is Mexican American. Their daughters are Ciara and Bria.

The other household member that beloved Dachshund Willie. Willie has his own Instagram account with more than 5,000 followers.

