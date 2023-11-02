You can own a piece of ‘The Sopranos’ through this NJ estate sale

It may not be a stripper pole from the Bada Bing. It may not be the very bag of groceries Tony Blundetto was holding when his own cousin gunned him down on the porch.

Yet if you want to own a little piece of "The Sopranos" memorabilia you can.

Several times during the HBO series’ run there were funeral scenes, such as the one for Tony Soprano’s mother Livia. Those funeral scenes were shot at an Essex County funeral home that is now the subject of a huge estate sale.

All contents of the Irvine-Cozzarelli Memorial Home are up for grabs. This includes furniture (maybe where James Gandolfini sat?), oil paintings, crystal chandeliers, stained glass windows, you name it. Serious collectors should know they are reproductions and not antiques.

It won’t be just the stuff from the funeral parlor level itself but all three floors of the historic building including the top floor that was the residence of the owner and was said to be opulently and meticulously furnished.

Owner James Cozzarelli who passed away in 2021 had quite the eye for interior design and it was this taste that caught the attention of “The Sopranos” producers.

The sale is happening Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4. Here’s the listing with all the information you’ll need if you’d like to own a small piece of “The Sopranos” memorabilia.

Important to note only cash will be accepted. And since this is “The Sopranos” we’re talking here, may I recommend unmarked bills. No funny business.

