New ‘Sopranos’ evidence says Tony lived

Now before you weigh this evidence, please know you kind of need to believe in alternate universes to make all this plausible. Please also know I for one am firmly in the “Sopranos” universe which sadly saw our anti-hero gunned down in the booth at Holsten’s.

Okay, so it’s being reported on nj.com that in the most recent episode of the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast they delve into the New York Knicks’ failed mission to lure LeBron James to NYC in 2010. Part of that pitch pressure included a 10-minute video which started off with James Gandolfini and Edie Falco in their roles as Tony Soprano and wife Carmela.

Graphics explain the scene is set “Two Years Later” and “Somewhere in New York.”

Carmela: “Tony, I’m so glad we moved to New York, life is so much better now.”

Tony: “Life is good here, Carm, even if we are in the witness protection program.”

Whaaaat? So in this alternate universe Tony not only DIDN’T get whacked in the booth but went on to turn rat and the feds are protecting him in return?

Say it ain’t so!

This video goes on to show Carm and Tony discussing how they need to find a place for LeBron to live. Then it gets worse. Strange interviews follow with Donald Trump (obviously before he was president) and Harvey Weinstein (obviously before we all knew he was a despicable pig).

While it’s said Gandolfini’s involvement was wanted because LeBron James was a huge “Sopranos” fan it clearly wasn’t enough to sway him. He wound up signing with Miami Heat.

So very few knew of this video attempting to push James into becoming a Knick. And probably even fewer ever saw it.

If a mob boss goes into witness protection and there’s no one there to hear it, does it make a sound? Only in an alternative universe.

But no, we’re living in this one, where it all ended for Tony as Meadow was coming through the door at Holsten’s.

And where LeBron James never had the makings of a varsity athlete.

