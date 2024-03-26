NJ loves Steve Schirripa and he’s hosting a huge charity show

“The Sopranos” was a game-changer in television history and June 10 will mark 17 years since the final episode aired. Of all the tough guys the character Bobby Baccalieri was practically pleasant and well-tempered in comparison.

He was played by actor Steve Schirripa who has always embraced the history of the show. Now he’s using that legacy to do something close to his heart.

A terrific charity for kids is the Garden of Dreams Foundation, a nonprofit that works with partner organizations across the tri-state area like hospitals, wish-granting organizations, and charities helping families of uniformed personnel killed or wounded in the line of duty.

They award scholarships and provide community and legacy projects, give "Moments of Joy" and have an annual talent show.

Speaking of talent, to raise money for and awareness of this non-profit that helps so many kids, some huge professional talent is coming together this week. “Garden of Laughs” is happening Wednesday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden at 8 p.m.

Scheduled to appear are Bill Burr, Jon Stewart, Tracy Morgan, Jimmy Gaffigan and many others. Presenters will include Keenan Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg, CC Sabathia, Christina Meloni and a ton more.

It’s been announced Steve Schirripa will be the emcee of the night.

"It's a great show. It's a great night. Everyone always has a good time. It's something that was missed, and now we put a great lineup together," Schirripa was quoted as saying. "It's a different vibe than if it was a paid gig. They're here for the kids, they're here because it's a good cause."

According to mycentraljersey.com, there may still be a limited number of tickets left for this special night through Ticketmaster.com and all net proceeds going the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

