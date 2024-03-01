You can own the Holsten’s booth where Tony Soprano got whacked

I’m not usually big on memorabilia. There was only one thing I once thought would be amazing to have. The old-style microphone that used to rest on Johnny Carson’s desk on “The Tonight Show” set. Years ago it went up for bid and as I recall it went for something like $50,000 at the time. Too rich for my blood.

That was the only thing I thought I’d want until now.

The very booth in which Tony Soprano was gunned down is up for auction. It’s on eBay right now and at the time I’m writing this, it’s had dozens of bids and stands at well over $10,000. The bidding ends Monday, March 4 at 10:02 p.m. according to northjersey.com.

You remember it well. The final scene of the iconic HBO show. It was shot at Holsten’s Brookdale Confectionery in Bloomfield. Fans just call it Holsten’s.

James Gandolfini who played Tony sat across from Edie Falco as wife Carmella and Robert Iler as son A.J.. Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” played from the tabletop jukebox. Tony Soprano’s final words right after the basket of onion rings arrived, “I ordered for the table.”

The infamous cut to black.

You can own that very booth.

Holsten’s says it’s not that they want to get rid of it. It’s that they are renovating because that booth and others like it have been there for 60 years and repaired many times. They say it just isn’t even safe for their customers anymore.

It certainly wasn’t safe for Tony.

Not everyone is happy about it. I belong to a Sopranos fan Facebook group called Members Only (fans of the show will know why it’s called that) and they’re already talking about this plenty.

How sweet would it be to own this? What a perfect addition for an ultimate man cave. Unfortunately, my money is going to things like food and shelter. Whoever gets this better treat it with the respect it deserves. Otherwise, word is goin’ out on the street if you know what I’m sayin’.

