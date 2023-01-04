A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony.

Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.

His increasing dementia caused him to think Tony Soprano was someone else and after shooting him hides in an upstairs closet.

This may seem like a strange way to sell a home but fans of the show get it. Any location that this series touched is almost hallowed ground. And this one is for sale.

It’s a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home with an ask of $585,000. Last sold in 2019, the owners are simply selling because it’s too big for them.

(No, they’re not being haunted by Tony’s ghost. He doesn’t die in that episode. That was the point in the series when an alternate reality of Tony as a traveling salesman represented a different life path and Tony was trapped between life and death.)

Here’s a look inside:

The kitchen where that water was left boiling as Tony lay wounded on the floor with the bloody phone dangling overhead.

Again, weird way to sell a house! I know!

Nothing screams mobster about this beautiful living room.

I love the exposed beams in this dining room.

Huge bedroom. I wonder if this is the one Junior was hiding in?

“Sopranos” fan or not, if you’re interested it’s listed by Linda Alemar with Sky Realty Associates LLC.

