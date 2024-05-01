Wild West City, NJ still going strong and opening for the season

Plenty of people here in New Jersey have great childhood memories of going to Wild West City growing up. In 1956 a group of investors got together and planned to make a replica of a town in the Old West.

They even took excursions out to Dodge City, Kansas who they modeled their miniature city/theme park after. They bought a large tract of land in Byram Township in Southwestern Morris County.

The park opened in the spring of 1957 and has been family-owned and operated since 1963. Since 2019 it has been operated by the Stabile family and is currently run by the Stabile-Benson family.

They open for the season this coming Saturday, May 4th. Their Spring Bonanza goes on from May 4 - June 30. They really do a great job of replicating life in a Western town in the 1800s.

They put on Wild West shows throughout the spring and summer seasons. When my kids were young we took them to a similar place in the Catskills called Carson City. The kids still talk about it today.

Living in South Jersey, we were not even aware that Wild West City existed, but plenty of people in Central and North Jersey have great memories of going with their families to Wild West City.

It's in Stanhope in Morris County and easily accessible by Route 80, Route 206 and Route 46 in the beautiful Skylands of New Jersey. Enjoy!

