NJ baseball team is looking for a singer for the national anthem

TD Bank Ballpark has been home to a lot of special nights. Families have great memories. Kids love it. It’s only gotten more exciting since the Somerset Patriots became the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate.

Well for an incredible memory how does this sound. Belting out the national anthem before a big crowd.

They’re looking for talent whether it’s groups or individuals who can command a crowd with a stirring rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” You need to submit a video audition and the Patriots will be looking for confidence, accuracy of notes and quality of voice among other things.

You have until 11:59 p.m. March 31, 2022 to submit an entry, which you can do here.

Remember they’re not looking for big-name talent here. They’re just looking for someone who can sing and have the right spirit and having a love for America’s favorite pastime would be nice, too.

Here’s a sample of the amazing job a choir did back in 2018.

Also from a few years back, here’s a solo performance by Ryan Sautner. Check out his sustained note on “free.” Of course, a train would have to be near for part of this.

If singing isn’t your thing but you’d love to be part of the Patriots organization they’re having a jobs fair Saturday March 5 right there at TD Bank Ballpark. They’re looking for batboys, ushers, Fun Zone workers, you name it. You’ll find more on that here.

By the way, if you’re in a different part of the state, closer to, say, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in Lakewood, they’re also auditioning for National Anthem singers. Find out more here.

