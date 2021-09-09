Despite flooding by Ida, Yankees AA baseball is back in Jersey

The Somerset Patriots, who became a Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees this year, are back.

Despite terrible flooding that put the stadium under several feet of water, the Somerset Patriots will be playing three home games this weekend. These are the final three games of the regular season and the Patriots are in a position to make the playoffs.

My friend Steve Kalafer, owner of the Patriots, who passed away earlier this year, has left a legacy of community involvement and helping those in need.

From my tribute article:

Steve was a man of courage not seen too often these days. He immediately went into action when the Philadelphia Flyers disparaged the memory of Kate Smith after panicking in the face of the PC mob. Smith was in fact a champion of civil rights and equality and Steve did not hesitate to defend the Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient. Steve was constantly using his wealth to help various charities and cause all to help people improve their lives. He was one of the good guys. As my wife said about him, "truly one of the nicest and sincere people we know." Steve was a friend, mentor and inspiration. He never backed down from a challenge and fought hard to help his community, family and country." - Bill Spadea on NJ1015.com

His son Jonathan joined me on the air to talk about the recovery efforts.

The team and the help that the organization is offering to community members hardest hit by the flooding from Ida.

Get your tickets here for all the action this weekend!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

