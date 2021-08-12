Great baseball in NJ without the ride: 5 minor league teams (Opinion)

Did you know there are 5 minor league baseball teams in New Jersey?

If you love baseball and don’t have much of an alliance to one team over another, skip the hour drive to another stadium and check out one of these.

The experience is so identical to an MLB game you’ll barely feel a difference.

Sam Doyle photo

The first team is the Somerset Patriots, located in Somerset county. Tickets range from $10-26.00 per game, and there is general as well as suite-style seating. The park often has special events such as fireworks and pre-game clinics, which could be a fun family activity.

(Lakewood BlueClaws)

Next up is Ocean County’s Jersey Shore Blueclaws, who are known for their 9-course mini golf and soft serve just next door. This stadium allows dogs and is known to give out free tickets quite frequently. If you are a Phillies fan, you will want to check out where players like Ryan Howard and Cole Hamels started their careers.

The Trenton Thunder ballpark (Trenton Thunder)

Trenton Thunder, in Mercer County is one of the more well known teams that New Jersey has to offer. They often have themed games, which fans love to attend stadium pre games for.

Photo Credit Jessica Nutt/Chasing News

The Sussex County Miners are for ultimate baseball fans, as they play 96 games a year and are a part of the Frontier league. Families love to come to these games for some good old baseball, but also the firework show that goes on after most games.

Finally we have the New Jersey Jackals, in Passaic County. This team plays at Montclair State and the stadium is known to have some fun events for anyone interested in baseball or simply a good time.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.