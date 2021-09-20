Somerset Patriots to the Ida rescue with online auction

I love what the Patriots are doing. Under the steady hand of the late Steve Kalafer they’ve always had great community spirit. Man are they showing it now!

The area near TD Bank Ballpark, home of the Somerset Patriots, was particularly hard hit by the wrath of Ida. The ballpark itself was flooded and caused rubbernecking on 287 the next day.

Local Bridgewater resident Susan Hanna, 30, was swept away to her death in floodwaters. Hillsborough was devastated. So was Manville. So many sad stories. So many lives lost.

The Patriots, now the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have launched an online auction through MiLB Auctions to benefit those impacted by Ida in Central Jersey. Proceeds are going to Somerset Patriots Children’s Educational and Sportsmanship Foundation, which will then distribute donations among several non-profits in Somerset County that are helping residents and businesses.

Among the items and experiences up for grabs:

Derek Jeter plaque and framed autograph

Greg Schiano signed football helmet

Foursome at Trump National Bedminster

Gleyber Torres autographed baseball

Joe Torre autographed baseball

A 2021 Patriots team-signed jersey

Yogi Berra signed baseball

Saquan Barkley autographed football

4 tickets to Hamilton on Broadway with dinner at Bond 45

Derek Jerry autographed bat with Hall of Fame 2020 inscription

Martin Brodeur signed lithograph

4 tickets to Rutgers v. Ohio State

And many, many more great things on which to bid.

“We’d like to thank everyone that took the time to help our fundraising efforts for the community,” Patriots president/general manager Patrick McVerry told NJ.com. “We got some really nice items donated from a lot of organizations that understood that time was of the essence to help those struggling to get their lives back together in our area. We are hoping that people will be generous and bid on these great items to allow us to make a difference for those in need.”

You can bid on items here to help Ida victims.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

