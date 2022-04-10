With opening day now in the rearview mirror, baseball is poised to take over all across the Garden State. And with good reason, too.

New Jersey is home to some of the best minor league baseball teams, all of which are hoping for a great season in 2022. And with plenty of activities throughout the game, it's a perfect way to spend the day or evening with friends and family.

Something, even more, to look forward to is the return of more normalcy at the game. After two years of challenges, it's time to enjoy America's pastime the way it was meant to be once again.

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws are certainly pulling out all the stops, and their fans were there to help kickoff the action. Friday, April 8 was their home opening game, and what a great evening of baseball it was.

I was there with my wife and twin sons. Not only was I excited for them to experience their first true game, it was also great to see so many others also out to support their favorite local minor league team.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws hat in the snow at FirstEnergy Park Jersey Shore BlueClaws hat in the snow at FirstEnergy Park (Jersey Shore BlueClaws) loading...

Here's a quick peek at how opening day looked at their Lakewood, NJ, stadium. The turnout was much larger than expected, but also such a great site to see for the first game of the season.

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws are back, and so are their fans: Let's play some baseball A look back at their April 8 opening day from their Lakewood, NJ, stadium.

10 Farmers Markets in Ocean and Monmouth County to Check Out for the 2022 Season