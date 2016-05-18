New Jersey is host to some of the most beautiful ballparks with some great minor league baseball teams. Last night I threw out the fist pitch at the Trenton Thunder game. While I'm not going to be signed to a team contract anytime soon, I think I held my own.

I'm not the first New Jersey 101.5 personality to throw out a first pitch, though. A few of the on air staff have had the distinction as well. Meteorologist Dan Zarrow and Jeff Deminski have both thrown out first pitches as well.

So it got me thinking this morning, since we have footage of all three moments, let's see who you thought threw out the best first pitch.

Watch all three of the video clips below and then cast your vote for who you think had the best throw.

Here's my first pitch at the Trenton Thunder game:

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow throws out the first pitch at the Somerset Patriots game and gets hassled by our very own Bob Williams!

Jeff Deminski throws out the first pitch at the Somerset Patriots home opener:

Now cast your vote!