Fireworks ignite shrubs at Lakewood BlueClaws fireworks display

LAKEWOOD — There were some scary moments during a fireworks display at ShoreTown Ballpark after a BlueClaws game Monday night.

During the display after the BlueClaws game some shrubs behind the centerfield wall caught fire, according to BlueClaws spokesman Greg Giombarrese. The Lakewood Fire Department and Ocean County Fire Marshal were already present and were able to get the fire out quickly.

"The fire took place in an area that is cleared by staff after the seventh inning of every fireworks game and no fans were in the vicinity," Giombarrese told New Jersey 101.5.

There was no evacuation of the stadium and the rest of the display was fired off without further incident.

Bob Giaquinto contributed to this report

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2022 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.