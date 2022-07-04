Fireworks ignite shrubs at Lakewood BlueClaws fireworks display
LAKEWOOD — There were some scary moments during a fireworks display at ShoreTown Ballpark after a BlueClaws game Monday night.
During the display after the BlueClaws game some shrubs behind the centerfield wall caught fire, according to BlueClaws spokesman Greg Giombarrese. The Lakewood Fire Department and Ocean County Fire Marshal were already present and were able to get the fire out quickly.
"The fire took place in an area that is cleared by staff after the seventh inning of every fireworks game and no fans were in the vicinity," Giombarrese told New Jersey 101.5.
There was no evacuation of the stadium and the rest of the display was fired off without further incident.
Bob Giaquinto contributed to this report
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
