Need a job? Earn over $60K by joining NJDEP’s State Park Police

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is looking to add 20 people statewide to its State Park Police.

There’s no deadline to apply, and resumes will be accepted until all full-time officers are found. The starting base salary is over $60,000.

The department’s video highlights the hands-on uniqueness of the role, with officers doing target practice, on boats, in helicopters, on the beach, riding a dirt bike and more.

“Our department’s very versatile, there’s a lot of different types of patrol that we have — motor patrol, we have foot patrol, we have bike patrol, ATV patrol, boat patrol,” one officer in the video said.

In total, the fleet covers 42 state parks, 11 state forests, five recreation areas, over 120 Natural Lands Trust preserves and over 50 historical spots.

"Working with the State Park Police through the DEP is an opportunity to help protect and safeguard the parks, forests and historic sites that belong to the people of New Jersey," said NJDEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette. "I encourage interested applicants to join a proud group of people in law enforcement whose responsibilities ensure our priceless natural resources remain that way for future generations."

Anyone accepting the role has to do a firearms requalification two times a year, get a CPR AED certification and must get a Police Training Commission certificate within nine months of the offer.

Click here for information on submitting a resume and eligibility requirements.

