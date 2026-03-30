It doesn’t have to be the dead of winter for someone to be in the mood for soup. It’s one of the ultimate comfort foods.

Whether it’s tomato soup for dipping your grilled cheese into, matzo ball soup on a cloudy day, or even something as simple as chicken noodle soup when you’re feeling down, you name it.

Soup is like if a warm hug became a meal.

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Soup’s on!

With that in mind, the people at the site Cheapism set out to find the favorite soup spots across the country.

The staff looked over menus, review sites, and food critic write-ups to find locally owned (and locally loved) spots in each state.

Bamboo Leaf Thai Eatery Bamboo Leaf Thai Eatery via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Where is the best soup in New Jersey?

According to Cheapism’s research, the tastiest bowl of soup in the Garden State is at Bamboo Leaf Thai Eatery at the Jersey shore.

The family-owned restaurant has been serving the Bradley Beach community for over a quarter of a century.

Bamboo Leaf Thai Eatery Bamboo Leaf Thai Eatery via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

“While it’s possible to get all the Thai food classics here, don’t sleep on the soup,” Cheapism says.

Bamboo Leaf Thai Eatery

People rave about their hot and sour soup, their fresh coconut milk soup, and their various noodle soups with your choice of rice noodles or egg noodles served in a hearty savory broth.

Bamboo Leaf Thai Eatery Bamboo Leaf Thai Eatery via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Bamboo Leaf Thai Eatery is located at 722/724 Main Street in Bradley Beach, NJ.

Bamboo Leaf Thai Eatery’s hours

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Monday: 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Friday: 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday: 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

You can see their whole menu here.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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