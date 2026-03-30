Oh, we’re all so spoiled and cocky here in NJ with all of our award-winning food and drink in the state. We feel like we know it all when it comes to the latest and greatest in food and beverage, but there’s always something that you don’t know.

So I’m gonna talk to you about something that you may never have heard of before. This is one of those things that feels very… American Dream.

A place called Yogost is opening at the mall in East Rutherford, and it’s not your typical frozen yogurt situation.

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They’re known for these drinkable yogurt drinks mixed with purple rice, which I know sounds a little different… but apparently, people love it. This whole concept really took off in China over the past several years, especially in big cities like Shanghai and Beijing.

It’s part of that wave of tea shops, fruit drinks, and yogurt-based drinks that kind of sit between dessert and something you convince yourself is healthy.

Yes, it sounds weird, but according to everyone I know who’s tasted it, you absolutely must try it. It’s kind of in between a drink and a dessert. Not quite a smoothie, not quite yogurt, something in the middle.

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And if you’ve been to American Dream lately, this fits right in. They’ve been adding more of these trendy, global dessert spots that you don’t really see everywhere else. This one has built a following internationally, so it’s not just some random concept. It already has a fan base.

The menu leans into fruit, lighter ingredients, and that whole “it’s indulgent but not terrible for you” lane that everything seems to be trying to hit right now.

And even if you’re not sure about yogurt and rice in the same cup… you’re probably at least curious? And sometimes that’s exactly the kind of thing that gets people hooked onto a new food or drink idea. Worth a shot?

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

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