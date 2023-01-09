That smells disgusting – Top NJ stories for Monday

Classroom horror in new Jersey.

Here are today's top stories from New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott.

Teacher overdoses in front of students

Drug paraphernalia was found in a classroom closet after an art teacher overdosed in front of his students in NJ.

❎ Murphy for president?

Gov. Phil Murphy gives his State of the State speech Tuesday, and most expect it to be a test drive of presidential aspirations.

Still no winner

The Mega Millions Lottery jackpot is now $1.1 billion.

☃ Where is the snow?

There is still time, but NJ has seen little of the white stuff this Winter.

Ewwww

Giant whale hacked up and buried on NJ beach.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.

Most Controversial Celebrity Magazine Covers Ever Below, discover the most controversial celebrity magazine covers to ever hit the newsstands.