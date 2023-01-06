Shut that off! Why Amber Alerts jolt us awake in NJ

Here are New Jersey's top stories on this morning's First News with Eric Scott.

☃ Say it ain't snow

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says colder weather arrives today, and could bring snow by the end of the weekend.

Money, money, money!

Tonight's Mega Millions Lottery jackpot heads toward a billion dollars. If you win, do you have to tell anybody?

Death Threats

The owners of a cow that captured the hearts of South Jersey residents has been euthanized. The owners says he is getting death threats.

What is that noise?

If you were jolted awake by an Amber Alert this week, you were not alone. What sets is off? We can explain.

Here we go again

State health officials are warning of a new COVID variant that seems to evade vaccine protections.

I'd like a 600% raise

A New Jersey mayor is in line for a big payday, and local residents are not happy.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

See the Current Status of Every Murdered Rapper's Case XXL takes a look at the current status of the cases of hip-hop murders that have occurred over the past 35 years.

Top 200 '70s Songs Ultimate Classic Rock counts down the Top 200 '70s Songs.