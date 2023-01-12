Mask mandate lifted (again) at Rutgers.

Here are the top New Jersey news stories on New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott.

⚫ Masks off at Rutgers

No masks will be required when students return to the campuses of Rutgers University next week.

⚫ Mystery at CentraState

Hospital officials refuse to say if patient information was compromised as they deal with an "IT security issue."

⚫ Uh, no

Few in New Jersey think Phil Murphy has the right stuff to be president

⚫ Is your home and business safe?

Security experts discuss what you can, and should be doing

⚫ Rainy days

Rain moves into New Jersey. How long will it last?

