New Jersey is the worst – again. New Jersey’s top stories for Wednesday
Near record warm temps in NJ today, scammers use Damar Hamlin tragedy and the Mega-Millions jackpot nears $1 billion.
Here are the top stories in New Jersey for Jan. 4, 2023.
- It sure won't feel like January today, as temperatures will climb into the 60's. However Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow warns colder weather is coming this week.
- Damar Hamlin's uncle says the 24-year-old Bills safety appears to be improving. Meanwhile, despicable scammers are using the tragedy to make money. Here's how to protect yourself, and donate safely.
- Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is approaching a billion dollars. There was a third prize ticket sold in NJ last night.
- CentraState is still warning patients to call ahead as they deal with a "cybersecurity issue."
- New Jersey has the worst finances in the nation....again.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
