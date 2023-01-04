NJ Mega Millions rolls to nearly $1 billion

Another drawing has passed without a grand prize winner in the Mega Millions lottery.

The last time the biggest prize was awarded was Oct. 14, and there have been 23 drawings since without a grand prize winner.

Someone in New Jersey matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball, which is good for a third place prize of $10,000. Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased using the Jackpocket app.

A $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Ohio.

Tuesday's winning numbers were: 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 18.

Mega Millions Mega Millions loading...

Friday's jackpot is nearing a billion dollars, estimated at $940 million. The cash payout would be more than $483 million. That would be the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot and the sixth biggest in U.S. lottery history.

The last time someone from New Jersey won the Mega Millions jackpot was February 11, 2020. A ticket sold in Edison was worth $202 million.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

