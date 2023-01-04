Beware: Despicable scammers use Damar Hamlin tragedy

As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover in a Cincinnati hospital, one of the ways people have been showing support is by donating to Hamlin's foundation.

Over $5 million has already been donated to the "Chasing M's Foundation," which Hamlin says he created to "positively impact the community that raised me."

Unfortunately, scammers are trying to capitalize on this tragedy.

Hamlin's family and marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, are warning about people requesting cash app and GoFundMe donations in Hamlin's name.

Scammers have also been known to make random phone calls seeking bogus donations in the form of gift cards and bank transfers.

According to his family, there is only one legitimate fundraiser affiliated with Damar Hamlin.

It has been verified, and the link to it is here.

On Tuesday, Hamlin's family update his GoFundMe page.

"We can’t thank all of you enough," they wrote, "Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. If you would like to show your support and contribute to Damar’s community initiatives and his current fight, this is the place to do so. This is the only current fund being used by the Hamlin Family."

Hamlin's recovery

While still officially listed in critical condition, there are signs of improvement, according to Hamlin's uncle Dorian Glen.

Glen told CNN, "It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way, and thank God for that."

"He’s healing right now. Like I said, they sedated him just to try to give him a better chance to continue to heal better," Glen said. He also says doctors have flipped Hamlin on his stomach to take pressure off his lungs."

The 24-year-old Bills safety collapsed Monday night after making tackle at Paycor Stadium. As hard as it was to watch on TV, Glen says the reality was worse. Glen says Hamlin essentially died on the field, and had to be revived. He was revived again at the hospital.

While the prognosis remains uncertain, and few details have been released by the NFL or medical staff treating Hamlin, any positive signs have been welcomed by the millions who are praying for the young man.

