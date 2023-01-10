Where does NJ’s weed money go? Top NJ news for Tuesday

Where does the weed money go?

Spending NJ's weed money

You have a chance to offer feedback on how New Jersey spends tax revenue collected on legal marijuana sales.

Gun rights victory

A judge has blocked New Jersey's tough new anti-carry gun legislation

Murphy bans TikTok

Effective immediately, New Jersey is banning TikTok on any and all phones, computers and other electronic devices issued by the state.

Storm coming

It looks like a new storm system will blow into New Jersey by the end of the week. Will it snow?

Whale mystery

Environmentalists believe off-shore wind turbine construction is to blame for recent whale deaths. They want all projects halted.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

