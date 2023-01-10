Where does NJ’s weed money go? Top NJ news for Tuesday
Where does the weed money go?
Eric Scott has today's top NJ News Stories on New Jersey's First News.
Spending NJ's weed money
You have a chance to offer feedback on how New Jersey spends tax revenue collected on legal marijuana sales.
Gun rights victory
A judge has blocked New Jersey's tough new anti-carry gun legislation
Murphy bans TikTok
Effective immediately, New Jersey is banning TikTok on any and all phones, computers and other electronic devices issued by the state.
Storm coming
It looks like a new storm system will blow into New Jersey by the end of the week. Will it snow?
Whale mystery
Environmentalists believe off-shore wind turbine construction is to blame for recent whale deaths. They want all projects halted.
