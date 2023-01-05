I’m movin’ out – Top Stories in NJ for Thursday

If you want to get out of New Jersey, you better get in line.

The number of people moving out of New Jersey are among the top stories on this Morning's First News with Eric Scott.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Rock Stars Who Walked Away and Never Looked Back Sometimes you've just got to move on.

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.