I’m movin’ out – Top Stories in NJ for Thursday
If you want to get out of New Jersey, you better get in line.
The number of people moving out of New Jersey are among the top stories on this Morning's First News with Eric Scott.
- #NoJacketJanuary is about to come to an end, as cold weather returns.
- New Jersey 101.5 is taking a closer look at the state's sex-offender registry. What is not listed may disturb you.
- Masks and metal detectors at a New Jersey high school.
- With a record number of car crashes being reported by the state police, we tell you the deadliest times and places to drive.
- A New Jersey hospital may have been warned about the potential of cyber-attacks before they were hit.
- New data shows more people can't wait to get out of the Garden State.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
Rock Stars Who Walked Away and Never Looked Back
Sometimes you've just got to move on.
25 richest people in America and how they did it
Stacker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.
LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America
To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.
The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey
How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022