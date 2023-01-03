New Jersey is again among top states for people moving out

New Jersey is again one of the states with the most outbound moves, according to the annual North American Van Lines 2022 Migration Moving Report.

While not at the top of the list, (that would be Illinois for the ninth year in a row), we’re pretty close at #3. California is second.

According to the study, Americans in 2022 moved, for the most part, to escape high-cost-of-living areas to more reasonably priced and warmer communities. The top inbound states are South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona, and Florida.

“Across the board, a clear trend of Americans leaving expensive, highly taxed, and cold states for warmer states with lower tax burdens can be observed, at both the state and city level,” said Ryan Cox, director of consumer channel at North American Van Lines.

“It’s a continuation of what we saw in 2021 and 2020. We’re interested to see if these trends continue throughout 2023.”

Breaking it down further, the most moved-to cities in the U.S.:

To arrive at their numbers, the moving company looks at population statistics both at the state and local level and they talk to moving industry insiders to reveal trends. They then survey people who moved to find the reasons that they moved where they did.

Other factors involved in the migration are the growing opportunities to work from home, so people don’t have to live in the same state where they work, and more people taking early retirement.

