Still no winner

Eric Scott has the top NJ news stories for Wednesday on New Jersey's First News.

Top New Jersey News Stories for Wednesday, Jan. 11

Lucky 13?

The Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35 Billion. The next drawing will be held on Friday the 13th.

He said what?

Gov. Phil Murphy says it's "cool to be from New Jersey again" as he touts property tax relief and lower crime in State of the State speech.

Is it legal to defend your home?

Homeowner shoots at burglar trying to break into Roseland home. Will the homeowner be charged?

☂More rain

A storm system moves into New Jersey on Thursday, but it wont be cold enough for snow.

Coach Charged

A high school basketball coach is facing charges for perving on teen girls

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

