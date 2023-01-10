WEST NEW YORK — A high school basketball coach accused of entering the girls' locker room and sending inappropriate messages to three minors has been arrested and fired, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Former Memorial High School coach 41-year-old Ariel Alava was taken into custody by the HCPO Special Victims Unit on Monday.

Authorities said Alava went into the girls' locker room after a game played in Jersey City on Jan. 27, 2022.

Multiple female students at Memorial High School reported that he also sent them inappropriate messages on social media. Two 15-year-old girls and a 17-year-old former student told investigators that they received the messages between August and October of last year.

Ariel Alava with the Memorial High School girls' basketball team.

The school website lists Alava as a paraprofessional for the district. According to the prosecutor, he has been removed from the position.

Public records show Alava has worked for the district for over seven years. He made a salary of just over $35,000.

The former coach is charged with fourth-degree attempted invasion of privacy and three counts of third-degree child endangerment.

Alava is being held at Hudson County jail pending his first court appearance.

New Jersey 101.5 was unable to reach the West New York School District for comment Tuesday.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

