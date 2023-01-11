Mega Millions jackpot soars for Friday the 13th drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot has gone unclaimed 25 times in a row, including Tuesday night.
A huge $1.35 billion jackpot awaits the next drawing. The cash option on that prize is $707.9 million.
Mega Millions Lottery Director Pat McDonald says, "The Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever."
For the second drawing in a row, someone in New Jersey did match all five white balls, but not the Mega Ball. That ticket is worth $1 million.
Winning numbers drawn Tuesday were: 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9.
Lucky 13?
The next drawing will come this Friday the 13th.
Many may believe Friday the 13th is an unlucky day, but lottery officials say it has been rewarding for Mega Millions players. Six previous jackpots have been won on Friday the 13th drawings over the years.
