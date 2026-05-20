Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Wednesday:

Map shows where earthquake was centered on Tuesday. May 19, 2026 Map shows where earthquake was centered on Tuesday. May 19, 2026 (USGS) loading...

🚨 A magnitude 1.8 earthquake struck near Bedminster and Tewksbury on Tuesday

🚨 Most reports came from the immediate area

🚨 New Jersey has recorded several small earthquakes already this year

BEDMINSTER — Another small earthquake shook New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured an earthquake measuring magnitude 1.8 on the Richter scale around 1:30 p.m. on the border of Bedminster and Tewksbury, at the southern end of Hacklebarney State Park. Most of the "did you feel it" reports on the USGS website came from the immediate area. There were outlier reports from Edison, East Orange and Warminster in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The earthquake originated approximately below the earth's surface along the Flemington-Furlong fault. It is considered to be a shallow quake. There are no reports of any damage from the earthquake.

It has been a fairly active year for earthquakes in New Jersey this year. A magnitude 1.0 earthquake struck west of Bedminster in April, while a magnitude 1.3 hit on March 3, centered in Whitehouse Station. A magnitude 2.4 earthquake was centered near Whitehouse Station on Jan. 30.

Vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Lanes Mill Road and Rhode Island Ave in Brick Township Mon., May 19, 2026 Vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Lanes Mill Road and Rhode Island Ave in Brick Township Mon., May 19, 2026 (Listener submitted) loading...

🚨A Brick Memorial High School freshman was struck and killed Tuesday morning.

🚨Brick police closed Lanes Mills Road during the investigation into the crash.

🚨The driver of a BMW sedan left the scene

BRICK — A student was struck and killed while riding a bike to school on Tuesday morning, leading to the arrest of a teenage driver.

A teen bicyclist crossing Lanes Mill Road at Rhode Island Avenue in a marked crosswalk was struck by a 2021 BMW speeding through the intersection around 6:50 a.m., according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Billhimer did not disclose the type of bike that was struck.

The driver of the BMW, who was also a teen, did not stop or call the police at the time of the crash, according to Billhimer. Investigators located the teen, who was arrested on juvenile charges of knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death.

Video circulating online appears to show the vehicle after the crash. The video, recorded from a resident's window, shows two young men documenting the damage to the vehicle before walking away.

Chick-fil-A on Route 22 in Union Township after a shooting April 11, 2026 Chick-fil-A on Route 22 in Union Township after a shooting April 11, 2026 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via YouTube) loading...

🚨 Police arrest an Irvington man in connection with the deadly Chick-fil-A shooting in Union.

🚨 One man was killed and six people were wounded when masked gunmen opened fire.

🚨 A Newark man already faces murder and attempted murder charges in the April shooting.

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Police have arrested a second New Jersey man for a role in last month’s deadly shooting at a busy fast-food restaurant.

Masked gunmen entered the Chick-fil-A along Route 22 in Union County on Saturday, April 11, about an hour before closing time at 9 p.m., according to law enforcement.

One person, 23-year-old Malek Shepherd of New York City, was shot and killed.

Six other people were also shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators worked to track down suspects caught on surveillance video and on May 1, 20-year-old Newark resident Jaheed Fields was charged with murder, six counts of attempted murder and additional weapons offenses.

On Monday, 23-year-old Rahqueel Floyd, of Irvington, was arrested and charged with

possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun, both second-degree offenses.

The shooting appeared to be targeted, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel previously said.

Paul Caneiro sentencing for Colts Neck family murders Paul Caneiro sentencing for Colts Neck family murders (NJCourts.gov, Caneiro family photos) loading...

⚖️ Paul Caneiro is sentenced to multiple life terms for the awful Colts Neck crimes.

⚖️ Judge slammed the "extreme level of brutality" against child victims.

⚖️ Caneiro was convicted in February of murder, felony murder and aggravated arson.

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — Paul Caneiro will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his brother’s family and setting fire to their house and his own, in what a judge called acts of "cold deliberate malice."

On Tuesday morning, Superior Court Judge Marc Lemieux handed down a sentence of four back-to-back life terms with no possibility of parole for what he said was the savage, calculated "mass murder" of Keith, Jennifer, Jesse and Sophia Caneiro, as Paul Caneiro stood motionless in a bright yellow prison jumpsuit.

The sentence involved additional time for the fire intentionally set in Ocean Township and for the theft from the victims that happened well before the awful crimes of 2018.

Lemieux said that there was "an avalanche of evidence" that Paul Caneiro was a "heartless, brutal killer" who carried out these "ruthless, premeditated murders" of his brother's family within their own home.

"The evidence reveals a chilling and calculated sequence.... This was not panic, this was not confusion — it was cold deliberate malice," Lemieux said, as he handed down the lengthy term to the cold, emotionless defendant.

"You are no longer Paul Caneiro — you are an inmate in the Department of Corrections. You are a quadruple murderer who slaughtered innocent children. That is your identity," Lemieux said.

Police had to clear out a rowdy crowd of hundreds at Pier Village Tuesday night. (Video screen grab/Jeremy Sciarappa via Facebook) Police had to clear out a rowdy crowd of hundreds at Pier Village Tuesday night. (Video screen grab/Jeremy Sciarappa via Facebook) loading...

Police from multiple towns swarmed Pier Village in Long Branch Tuesday night to disperse a large crowd that had gathered in the area.

Long Branch Mayor John Pallone announced on Facebook, "Effective at 8 p.m., the City of Long Branch has declared a curfew in the Pier Village area.

This week's heat wave has send people flocking to the Jersey Shore, including hundreds to Pier Village.

Police said most of crowd had arrived from out of town by train.

Video posted to social media showed the large crowd fleeing as police arrived. Multiple fights broke out before officers started guiding people out of the area. There were several arrests of adults and juveniles as a result of the fights.

Shore towns have been bracing for the Summer of 2026 and the possibility of pop-up parties and wilding teens decending on beach communities. A number of mayors have enacted new curfews for boardwalks and beaches to try and prevent the chaos that has plauged the Jersey Shore for the last several years.

16 ways the weather can impact your Jersey Shore beach day Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

13 NJ men and women accused in human trafficking, prostitution ring New Jersey authorities arrested the following residents on charges for their accused roles in a human trafficking ring that operated in Central and South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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