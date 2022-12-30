NJ hospital sending patients away because of cybersecurity concern

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState Medical Center is not accepting new admissions Friday morning because of a cybersecurity problem.

Hospital spokeswoman Lori Palmer said the facility it is diverting new patients to other facilities as a precaution.

"CentraState Medical Center is experiencing some technical problems related to an IT security issue. We are investigating the cause and impact at this time," Palmer said in an email.

"Critical patient care has not been adversely affected, but as a precautionary measure we have diverted all new patients to other facilities for care."

She said the state Department of Health was notified.

The FBI's Newark office said it is aware of the situation at CentraState.

"We are aware and we're in contact with our private sector and law enforcement partners," spokeswoman Amy J. Thoreson told New Jersey 101.5.

A spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said they are not yet involved in an investigation.

CentraState in December 2021 became part of Atlantic Health System.

Schools, and municipalities attacked this year

🖥️ The Monroe Township school district in Gloucester County closed for several days at the end of November because of problems with the school's internet and WiFi connection.

A message from Superintendent Susan Ficke said the problem was caused by an “unauthorized third party,” according to 6 ABC Action News. There would be “logistical and safety concerns” if classes were held without an internet connection, according to Ficke's message.

🖥️ A problem with internal servers at the Hudson County Schools of Technology campuses in Secaucus and Jersey City was blamed for taking down its network in early December.

🖥️ The Tenafly school district was also the victim of a ransomware attack in June.

🖥️ Several New Jersey government agencies have fallen victim to cyberattacks, including Somerset County, whose entire IT system was taken down in May.

🖥️ East Windsor Township's system was attacked in March.

🖥️ A township in Union County and an accounting firm in Morris County were targeted by three Iranian citizens in 2021 who were indicted on federal charges in September.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

