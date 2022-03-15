Cybersecurity firm investigates attack on East Windsor, NJ government

An electronic attack on the computer systems used by the East Windsor municipal building is under investigation by a cybersecurity firm and continues to impact some township operations.

In a statement, Township Manager Jim Brady said "suspicious activity" was first discovered on March 7. The system was taken offline and a cybersecurity company is working with township officials to restore their operations.

"We are diligently working to regain full operational status," Brady said. "We are dedicating significant internal resources to this process."

Brady did not disclose the extent of the breach or what specific operations were affected. He told The Trentonian it was not known if the attack was a ransomware attack. Brady also did not disclose if any personal information was accessed in the attack.

A cyberattack on Middletown Township's servers in October blocked access to email for at least three weeks. The servers of a vendor that prints state documents was hacked in late December slowing the printing of state documents

Online human resources management company UKG-Ultimate Kronos Group said on Dec. 13 that its cloud was hit by a ransomware attack and advised its clients it could take several weeks for them to regain access.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

