1 dead after 2 trucks, pickup, van and car collide in fiery NJ Turnpike crash

Truck trailer following a firery crash on the NJ Turnpike south near Exit 8 8/7/25 (6 ABC Action News via YouTube)

🚨The crash took place on Thursday morning on the NJ Turnpike

🚨Two trucks, a pick-up truck, van and sedan were involved in the crash

🚨A pick-up became wedged under a truck trailer and caught fire

EAST WINDSOR — One person died Thursday morning in a five-vehicle crash that involved two tractor-trailers on the New Jersey Turnpike.

State P{olice Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said a Kenworth semi-trailer heading south in the outer lanes near Exit 8 (Route 133) rear-ended a Ford F-150 pickup and side-swiped a Mercedes-Benz about 10:30 a.m. The F-150 then rear-ended the trailer of a Freightliner truck, whose rear wheel came off and struck the rear of the Ford van.

Indentities unknown

The driver of the F-150 died after it caught fire, according to Lebron. Their identity was not disclosed pending notification of family. The drivers of the Ford van and the Mercedes-Benz sustained minor injuries

The cleanup and repair to the road took several hours, causing a multi-mile delay for much of the day.

