1 dead after 2 trucks, pickup, van and car collide in fiery NJ Turnpike crash
🚨The crash took place on Thursday morning on the NJ Turnpike
🚨Two trucks, a pick-up truck, van and sedan were involved in the crash
🚨A pick-up became wedged under a truck trailer and caught fire
EAST WINDSOR — One person died Thursday morning in a five-vehicle crash that involved two tractor-trailers on the New Jersey Turnpike.
State P{olice Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said a Kenworth semi-trailer heading south in the outer lanes near Exit 8 (Route 133) rear-ended a Ford F-150 pickup and side-swiped a Mercedes-Benz about 10:30 a.m. The F-150 then rear-ended the trailer of a Freightliner truck, whose rear wheel came off and struck the rear of the Ford van.
ALSO READ: Tragic killings reveal gaps in response to police domestic violence
Indentities unknown
The driver of the F-150 died after it caught fire, according to Lebron. Their identity was not disclosed pending notification of family. The drivers of the Ford van and the Mercedes-Benz sustained minor injuries
The cleanup and repair to the road took several hours, causing a multi-mile delay for much of the day.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ Mosquitos and what colors make them bite you the most
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson
21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo