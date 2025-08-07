🔴 New Jersey State Trooper suspected in killing of ex-girlfriend

🔴 Latest report on police misconduct includes domestic violence

🔴 Officers were dismissive of domestic violence victims in some cases

More than 70,000 domestic violence incidents were reported to New Jersey police in 2023, resulting in nearly 27,000 arrests, according to the latest available state data.

But what happens when the accused abusers are police officers themselves?

The double-killing this month of a couple in Hunterdon County by a state trooper who had briefly dated one of the victims is raising questions about how the criminal justice system handles intimate partner or domestic violence involving law enforcement.

Officers have friends in police departments and the courts and victims may be discouraged from coming forward if they believe other police officers will cover for their abusers.

Several domestic violence-related incidents stand out for their shocking details in the state's 2024 major discipline report.

In some cases, detailed further in this article, the officers covered up for other officers or had lapses in judgment.

Domestic violence cases involving police

Laws and regulations attempt to address these conflicts. According to the 2024 major discipline report from the Attorney General's Office, they appear to be working in many known cases.

Last year, 33 law enforcement officials faced disciplinary action for domestic incidents.

That includes terminations, demotions, and suspensions. The report also names officers who resigned during an investigation in an attempt to avoid disciplinary action.

A woman walks past a mural remembering the victims of domestic violence in Rome, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) A woman walks past a mural remembering the victims of domestic violence in Rome, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) loading...

Domestic violence homicides in New Jersey

Of the 70,828 incidents reported in 2023, around 44% involved physical assaults.

Among those incidents were 57 murders involving domestic violence, a 14% increase from the year before.

It appears that two of the homicides in the 2025 report will be the killings of Lauren Semanchik and Tyler Webb.

Hunterdon County prosecutors said the young couple was shot to death in Semanchik's home this past Friday, Aug. 1.

NJ couple killed in senseless domestic violence rampage mourned (Lauren Semanchik Tyler Webb via Facebook NJ couple killed in senseless domestic violence rampage mourned (Lauren Semanchik, Tyler Webb via Facebook) loading...

Semanchik's family believes her jealous ex-boyfriend, a New Jersey State Trooper, shot the couple before shooting himself in an apparent suicide.

Lt. Ricardo Jorge Santos stalked the veterinarian and harassed her after she broke up with him in September 2024, prosecutors said. They said dashcam footage showed Santos lurking in the woods before the killings.

Abusive New Jersey state trooper

Semanchik went to her family and friends about Santos' harassing behavior after their break-up.

Her sister said that Semanchik went to the Franklin Township police in May 2025 to get a restraining order against Santos, according to reports from NJ Spotlight News and the New York Post.

Help is available If you feel you or someone you know may be a victim of abuse, call the 24/7 New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 572-SAFE (7233) or click here to see additional information.

She never heard back from an officer or anyone else with the police department. The reason for the lack of response is unclear.

On Thursday, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office suspended the Franklin Township police chief and took over the department for its botched handling of the case, which included failing to find the source of gunfire reported by neighbors to 911 on the night of the killings. The suspect wasn't found until the next day, after he had killed himself.

Domestic violence incidents among police officers

The rate of domestic violence among police officers is unclear.

Many cited studies are from decades ago. Of the statistics listed on the Rutgers Office for Violence Prevention and Victim Assistance website, none are more recent than 2001, and most are older.

At the higher end, a 1991 survey of 728 police officers found 40% reported that they had been violent with their spouses or children within the previous six months. However, in the same study, 10% of surveyed spouses said they had experienced physical abuse.

Other studies suggest domestic violence rates among police officer families could be as low as 5%.

As one 2023 Cambridge University Press article says, "there are no federal mandatory reporting requirements, no agencies or governing bodies that track statistics, variation in definitions and methodologies, and strong secrecy norms that suppress reporting and repercussions."

2024 domestic abuse incidents involving New Jersey police officers

In March 2024, three Paterson police officers were charged with failing to investigate domestic violence accusations against an NYPD captain.

A Hillside police officer was suspended for four days after he showed video of a domestic assault to the victim's friends.

In other cases, the police officers were accused of abuse.

Former Lacey Patrolman Joseph Pandorf was terminated after he was involved in 18 separate domestic violence incidents, according to the report. Authorities said he failed to report the incidents and lied to investigators.

In at least two separate incidents, officers pointed handguns at victims during domestic violence incidents. One officer was terminated, while the other was suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of criminal charges against him.

One officer was arrested by the Denville police in October 2024 and he was suspended for 58 days. His record, however, was expunged after the charges were dropped in Municipal Court.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll