Bad behavior among a few New Jersey police officers is on the rise.

The latest report on major discipline has been published by the state Attorney General's Office. It said 90 cops in New Jersey were fired last year.

It details 644 significant disciplinary cases against 460 police officers, corrections officers, and other law enforcement in 2024.

There was a sizeable 19.7% increase in cases of bad behavior against New Jersey law enforcement compared to 2023.

What's in the major discipline report?

Only actions that resulted in terminations, demotions, or five days of suspension made it into the report.

Destroying evidence, filing false reports, using excessive force, mishandling evidence, domestic violence, and discriminatory conduct are some of the big reasons law enforcement officers could lose their jobs.

Lying about the little things can also result in termination. One Guttenberg police officer was fired after he handed in a fake doctor's note that said he could be excused from shaving due to skin irritation.

Police officers who try to leave quietly or retire before their internal affairs investigation wraps up are no longer spared. The report includes them, too.

"Publicly releasing this data about the handling of disciplinary matters helps maintain the public’s trust in those dedicated, hardworking men and women of law enforcement,” Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Platkin said most law enforcement officers show up to work and serve with "honor and courage."

There are more than 31,600 members of law enforcement in New Jersey, according to the OAG.

Police officers terminated in 2024

For the most part, these summaries for each officer are copied verbatim from the state Attorney General's Office annual report, with minimal editing for clarity. The summaries were provided by the investigating agencies.

Atlantic County Public Safety Division of Adult Detention

Officer David Martinez

Officer David Martinez's conduct was unbecoming of a public employee. Employee gave contraband to the inmates in and outside of the facility. The inmate contact warranted removal effective immediately. The employee was observed on CCTV, and through eyewitness accounts, providing an inmate within the secured perimeter of the Atlantic County Justice Facility with contraband, to include food and unknown items, during his official duties as County Correctional Police Officer. There is sufficient evidence to sustain administrative charges; your actions have led to your termination as the only appropriate penalty, for the above actions and the violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-6(b).

Pleasantville Police Department

Officer Andrew Eckert

Officer Andrew Eckert responded as back-up for an investigation of a parked motor vehicle with the doors ajar and the interior light on. The vehicle was unoccupied in a parking lot of PNC Bank. When Officer Eckert arrived, the subject was in custody and handcuffed. The subject was lying on the ground, facedown, when Officer Eckert broke the subject’s wrist while he was restraining him in handcuffs. Following the physical force that caused the injury to the subject’s wrist, Officer Eckert tossed him into the air and subsequently into a fence while he was still handcuffed.

Bergen County Sheriff's Office

Officer Joseph Frino

Correctional Police Officer Joseph Frino, while off duty, was charged with 2C:20-3A, Theft of Movable Property. Officer Frino subsequently signed a Consent Order of Forfeiture and Disqualification from Public Employment and Forfeiture of Defendant's Law Enforcement License.

Tenafly Police Department

Officer Sean McNamara

Officer McNamara lied/lacked candor/failed to be truthful/provided conflicting information in answering his internal affairs case written interrogatories and his internal affairs interview. Objective evidence established that you lied/lacked candor or provided knowingly false information regarding the facts and circumstances surrounding your use a family illness. Officer McNamara was terminated by the Tenafly Police Department on March 19, 2024.

Evesham Police Department

Patrolman Isaiah Lewis

On Nov. 29, 2024, while on probationary status and on duty, Officer Lewis sent a group text message from his personal phone to other members of his platoon making an inappropriate and unprofessional reference to an officer-involved shooting. Officer Lewis failed to conduct himself with high ethical standards and respect for human life, therefore supporting the sustained charges.

Camden County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's Officer Frankie Thompson

During the months of February 2020 to May 2021, Officer Thompson committed several unauthorized searches, via law enforcement databases, for personal use. As part of a plea agreement, he plead guilty to 2C:33-2A(2), Disorderly Conduct. He forfeited his position as Sheriff's Officer within this agency, as well as all future public employment, pursuant to New Jersey Statutes Annotated (NJSA) 2C:51-2a(2). The facts and information obtained during this investigation sustained the allegations. S/O Thompson was terminated.

Camden Police Department

Special Officer 1 Jason Santiago

The investigation found that an officer from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department stated he observed a black SUV driving recklessly on I-676, which passed him on the right. The Sheriff’s Officer conducted a motor vehicle stop, identified the driver as Special Officer Santiago, and issued him a summons for Reckless Driving. Special Officer Santiago’s traffic case was rescheduled for conflict court on July 19, 2024; however, he did not attend, resulting in a warrant for his arrest. Special Officer Santiago was ordered into work, processed on the warrant (rescheduled court date) and removed from the schedule pending the outcome of the traffic ticket. He was released from employment with the Camden County Police Department.

Camden Police Department

Special Officer 1 Purvis Kelly

Employer has investigated an incident through Internal Affairs involving Special Officer Kelly under IA Case # 24-186. The investigation revealed that Kelly made multiple inappropriate comments towards other employees that were derogatory in nature. Additionally, he inappropriately touched other employees while horseplaying without their consent. He also admitted that he took photographs in uniform and posted them to his social media page. Kelly was removed from the schedule for his employment with the Camden County Police Department.

Lindenwold Police Department

Patrolman Alexander Plaza

While off duty, Officer Alexander Plaza was involved in motor vehicle accident where he left the scene without notifying police or checking on the other occupants who were injured. When located by police a short distance away he was found to be intoxicated and charged accordingly.

Pennsauken Police Department

Officer Jimmy Mercado

Officer Mercado was terminated for failing to respond to two calls for service (Neighbor Dispute & Burglar Alarm) where he was dispatched as an assist unit. During an internal affairs investigation, it was found that he was loafing at the FOP hall for several hours and never responded to the calls. Officer Mercado was also found to be untruthful during the investigation. This conduct occurred in 2022, but the appeal concluded in 2024.

Winslow Police Department

Patrolman Damon Belton

Officer Belton was involved in a Domestic Violence incident where he brandished and pointed a handgun at a party protected by the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act. Officer Belton was charged with Aggravated Assault (N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1B4) and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4A) for this incident that occurred while off duty. Officer Belton was terminated on 7/05/2024.

Cape May County Sheriff's Office

Correctional Police Officer Jonathan Perez

On Feb. 12, 2023, Jonathan Perez was charged with five criminal offenses for conduct not related to his functions as a law enforcement officer. On Feb. 13, 2023, he was suspended without pay from the Cape May County Sheriff's Office. On April 12, 2024, a Cape May County Jury found Perez guilty of NJSA 2C: 14-2 (a)(1) First Degree Aggravated Sexual Assault. He was also found guilty of other Sexual Assault crimes. On June 5, 2024 New Jersey Police Training Commission issued an order revoking your Law Enforcement License. On Aug. 8, 2024, you were sentenced in New Jersey Superior Court in Cape May County before Judge Smith for the above offenses to a term of imprisonment of 30 years with the New Jersey Department of Corrections. During your sentencing hearing, Judge Smith acknowledged that upon your conviction on April 12, 2024, your job as a Correctional Police Officer with Cape May County was terminated. Also, on Aug. 8, 2024, Judge Smith ordered that you be prohibited from any future public employment.

Cumberland County Department of Corrections

Officer Anthony Brown

Officer Anthony Brown abandoned his position as a County Correctional Police Officer as he was absent without notification in 2023 on Dec. 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 27 and 28. On June 5, 2024, he was terminated at his departmental hearing.

Vineland Police Department

Officer Michael Fransko

Officer Fransko was arrested and indicted for NJSA 54:52-9A, NJSA 54:52-10 and NJSA 2c:20-9. Officer Fransko collected funds from several officers to be invested in his shoe company. Officer Fransko took the money and used it for his personal benefit. In addition to other requirements set by the court, Officer Fransko was ordered by the court to resign from employment.

Vineland Police Department

Officer Anthony Tamburelli

During a background process by another agency, numerous open-source media post citing derogatory comments, racial slurs and admittance to fleeing from police were located on Officer Tamburelli's social media account.

Essex County Department of Corrections

Officer Devin Robinson

On Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, Officer Robinson began to empty his pockets and removed Fifty (50) packs of Newport cigarettes and five (5) packs of black and mild cigars. Consent Order of Forfeiture of and Disqualification of Public Employment. PTI program.

Essex County Department of Corrections

Capt. Antonio Pires

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, employee was arrested by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Professional Standards Bureau and charged with 2C:20-3 theft. Employee was criminally charged with theft of County property. Forfeiture of and Disqualification of Public Employment. PTI program.

Essex County Department of Corrections

Officer Christopher Ebanks

On April 17, 2023, Officer Ebanks was convicted of an amended charge of domestic violence petty disorderly persons (harassment) in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:33-4c.

Essex County Department of Corrections

Officer Charles Lawson

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, Correctional Police Officer Charles Lawson was arrested and charged with 2C:24-7.1A (3) and 2C28-7A (1). Officer Lawson was criminally charged by the Essex County Prosecutors Office. Forfeiture of and Disqualification of Public Employment. Three years probation.

Essex County Department of Corrections

Officer Melissa Lespier

On Dec. 20, 2023, an Investigator with the Essex County Department of Corrections completed his investigation into alleged Officer Misconduct by Correctional Police Officer Lespier. Officer Lespier’s actions and ongoing communication with an inmate created a significant safety and security risk to the population, officers and civilian staff at the Essex County Correctional Facility. Officer Lespier provided the inmate with personal information regarding other inmates' ages, charges and housing locations. Officer Lespier engaged in conversations that were unprofessional and intimate.

Clayton Police Department

Patrolman Kyle Forcinito

Failed New Jersey Attorney General Drug Screening Guidelines

East Greenwich Police Department

Patrolman Daniel Colombaro

Officer Colombaro was criminally charged under New Jersey statute 2C:21-4A following an investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Professional Standards Unit. The investigation revealed that Colombaro had falsified Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) entries to conceal his actual location while not performing police duties. As a result of these actions, Colombaro forfeited his employment with the East Greenwich Township Police Department and surrendered his license with the Police Training Commission. He was subsequently admitted into the Pretrial Intervention Program.

East Greenwich Police Department

Patrolman Tashon Wright

Officer Wright was criminally charged under New Jersey statute 2C:29-1A following an investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Professional Standards Unit. The investigation revealed that Wright had failed to investigate and report to a supervisor a serious motor vehicle crash involving a personal friend in which he was contacted directly by that person. The crash occurred while Wright was on duty and within the township of East Greenwich. As a result of these actions, Wright forfeited his employment with the East Greenwich Township Police Department and surrendered his license with the Police Training Commission. He was subsequently admitted into the Pretrial Intervention Program.

Guttenberg Police Department

Officer John Lopez

On or about May 15, 2021, Lopez submitted an Internal Incident Report requesting to be excused from shaving due to skin irritation. Included with the report was a doctor's note. The name of the doctor and location of the office were handwritten on the prescription blank. When asked the name of the doctor and the location of the office, Lopez was unable to provide an answer. The prescription was then photocopied to prove its authenticity but the word “VOID” did not appear on the copied version. With the oversight of the County Prosecutor, an investigation ensued and it was revealed that Lopez was not a patient at the office written on the prescription blank and that a doctor did not sign it. Lopez was eventually terminated as a result of this investigation.

Hudson County Sheriff's Office

Detective William Medina

Detective Medina was criminally charged with Third Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of 2C:24-4B(5). These allegations are the result of an investigation that uncovered Detective Medina possessed numerous images of child sex abuse materials.

Jersey City Police Department

Officer Montavious Patten

On or about March 8, 2023 this agency was made aware of a urine sample submitted by P.O. M. Patten #3379 on Jan. 27, 2023 that tested positive for Cannabinoids (THC). The sample was obtained pursuant to random drug urinalysis as required by NJOAG Law Enforcement Drug Testing Policy. Officer Patten violated departmental regulations that directed officers could not use cannabis, admitting he willfully ignored orders.

Jersey City Police Department

Officer Tony D. Watkins

On April 8, 2024, Officer Tony D. Watkins #3433 was arrested for Domestic Violence. He physically assaulted the victim, causing serious bodily injury. On Aug. 13, 2024, the Hudson County Superior Court issued a Final Restraining Order prohibiting Watkins from possessing any and all firearms or other weapons, rendering Watkins unable to perform the duties and functions of a police officer.

West New York Police Department

Capt. Erwin Moreno

Captain Moreno committed unauthorized transactions from a bank account designated for the West New York Police Department Youth Academy. He was arrested and charged by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Clinton Township Police Department

Officer Stephen Hars

Officer Hars destroyed two animals in violation of policies and procedures in an unsafe and inappropriate manner then completed weapons discharge forms which did not accurately reflect information regarding number of rounds discharged or location of the animals.

Officer Hars failed to comply with Departmental policies and procedures by providing incomplete and incompetent reports throughout a period of time after multiple attempts to rectify.

Clinton Township Police Department

Officer Shane Carle

Officer Carle conducted a motor vehicle stop in which the violator possessed two loaded handguns. Carle did not use proper officer safety tactics and placed himself and other officers at risk. This has been repetitive behavior addressed in multiple ways.

Officer Carle failed to take appropriate action to intercept a wanted person by passing the individual no less than six times after he was identified, never notifying any other Officer of the situation. He then allowed the wanted person to enter an operational business and interact with the general public. When the suspect fled again, Ptl. Carle then failed to follow instructions from his supervisor to establish a perimeter.

Princeton University Police Department

Sgt. Luke Miller

On Dec. 24, 2023, Sgt. Luke Miller was working as the public safety shift supervisor. Sgt. Miller received a call from local police about a criminal mischief incident at an off-campus building adjacent to the public safety jurisdiction, and used by university students. Sgt. Miller misrepresented to public safety leadership the timeline of when he was notified about the incident by the town police, which caused a delay in offering resources to the impacted students. After receiving notification that he was the target of an internal affairs investigation, Sgt. Miller improperly edited a report by adding additional details even though the report was already in "approved" status to mitigate his actions.

Summary of Factual Findings

•Sgt. Miller failed to provide timely notification to superiors of a significant event impacting community members, thereby failing to adhere to an essential job function of a supervisor.

•Sgt Miller engaged in untruthful behavior and actions including but not limited to providing false or misleading information to his supervisor.

•Sgt. Miller initially submitted a report on the incident, and it was approved by a supervisor. Sgt. Miller then edited the approved report by adding details to make the new report align with his untruthful statements. These edits were done once he was notified that his actions were being reviewed in an internal affairs investigation, masking the actions from the original report.

Trenton Police Department

Police Officer Tara Dzurkoc

Police Officer Tara Dzurkoc engaged in a physical altercation with another individual at a hotel. During the incident, police responded to the location at which time Police Officer Tara Dzurkoc began to act in an unprofessional and belligerent manner, failing to cooperate with the investigation. Subsequently being charged with Simple Assault and Obstructing the Administration of Law. Police Officer Tara Dzurkoc pled guilty to Disorderly Conduct.

Trenton Police Department

Police Officer Michael Gettler

Police Officer Michael Gettler tested positive for an illegal substance during a Random Urine Analysis

West Windsor Police Department

Class III Officer Samuel McDonough

Class III Officer McDonough was assigned to West Windsor High School South.when a complaint was lodged by female employees of the school that Officer McDonough had made inappropriate sexual comments while on duty. The comments were overheard by mutliple witnesses to include another Class III officer. Subsequent investigation and interviews sustained the allegation and Officer McDonough was terminated from his position without appeal.

Middlesex County Department of Corrections

Correctional Police Officer Joseph Mooney

Officer Mooney was arrested for obstruction, driving under the influence and reckless driving. Additionally, when police arrived, Mooney was belligerent and uncooperative.

Middlesex County Department of Corrections

Correctional Police Officer Andrew Orak

Officer A. Orak was apprehended for shoplifting on six separate occasions. Officer A. Orak was found guilty in municipal court, fined, ordered to pay restitution, and banned from 37 retail establishments. Officer A. Orak resigned not in good standing prior a departmental disciplinary hearing.

North Brunswick Police Department

Patrolman Dimitrios Katsoulis

While off duty, the officer was arrested for domestic violence-related charges. Upon the completion of an internal affairs investigation, the officer was terminated.

Old Bridge Police Department

Special Officer 1 Daniel Herndon

Engaged in unauthorized motor vehicle stops and surveillance activities.

Brielle Police Department

Patrolman Brian Dreher

Dreher utilized multiple law enforcement databases (Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS), Spillman, and Transunion T.L.O. for non-law enforcement purposes, gathering information for personal reasons.

Howell Police Department

Sgt. Richard Conte

In September 2018, Sgt. Richard Conte was arrested as part of the “Operation Open House” investigation. This operation was led by the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ), the New Jersey Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is led by the New Jersey State Police, and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Following his arrest, Sgt. Conte was suspended by the Howell Township Police Department on Sept. 7, 2018. On August 25, 2023, the Ocean County Superior Court issued a judgment of conviction for Sgt. Conte on an amended criminal charge of 2C:20-25C (Computer Criminal Access). Following this judgment of conviction, Sgt. Richard Conte was officially terminated by the Howell Township Police Department on Jan. 22, 2024.

Middletown Police Department

Patrolman Brendan Santiago

Santiago was suspended following an investigation of theft from a retail store. Santiago was subsequently criminally charged by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office in regard to the theft and other incidents of a similar nature. Santiago was initially suspended and then terminated by the police department following his forfeiture of public office as part of the court proceedings.

Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's Officer Jeffrey Benedict

Officer Benedict marked one of his BWC videos for deletion on Dec. 12, 2023, just prior to his internal affairs interview. This video had evidentiary value to his internal affairs investigation. Officer Benedict signed in with his own username and password, specifically assigned to him and no one else, therefore destroying any evidence of wrongdoing. Sheriff’s Officer Jeffrey Benedict pled guilty to Tampering with Records (a crime of the fourth degree) in Monmouth County Superior Court on April 24, 2024, in front of Judge Cagan. The subject was discharged from employment after he permanently forfeited his position as a Sheriff’s Officer.

Sea Bright Police Department

Officer Korey Pool

Pool unholstered his duty weapon in an unsafe manner on multiple occasions in violation of department policies. Pool also engaged in a sustained act of sexual harassment towards a female employee.

Berkeley Police Department

Special Officer 2 Patrick Trushell

Special Officer Trushell was terminated for not reporting to duty on multiple occasions.

Lacey Police Department

Patrolman Joseph Pandorf

Officer Pandorf was involved in 18 off-duty incidents of domestic violence that required police reporting over the course of several months in 2022. Officer Pandorf failed to report each of the 18 incidents as required by law, and by agency requirements. Sustained findings for Conduct Unbecoming, Neglect of Duty, Failure to Perform Duties, General Misconduct were returned. Additional agency rules violations for failing to report, and failing to take action off-duty were sustained. Officer Pandorf was untruthful several times during the investigation and attempted to mislead investigators. He was terminated from his position.

Lakewood Police Department

Officer Joseph Rusk

On Jan. 27, 2023, the Internal Affairs Bureau received a complaint the Officer Rusk had left an extra duty assignment without obtaining supervisor approval and then submitting for payment for which he was not entitled to. While conducting the internal investigation, Rusk was found to be untrithful and as a result terminated from the Department. Officer Rusk took it to appeal. On Oct. 28, 2024, the Office of Administrative Law upheld he removal and on Nov. 27, 2024, the NJ Civil Service Commission issued a Final Administrative Action in support of the removal.

Little Egg Harbor Police Department

Patrolman Michael LaMontagne

Officer LaMontagne engaged in a course of conduct unbecoming a police officer over a substantial period of time, beginning with an arrest for a domestic dispute and charged with criminal mischief in January 2022 and concluding with being untruthful during the course of an internal affairs investigation interview. In January 2022, Officer LaMontagne damaged the cell phone and side view mirror of his girlfriend’s vehicle during a domestic dispute. The course of conduct continued in May of 2022 with the stalking/harassment of his girlfriend causing emotional distress. During the course of the internal affairs investigation, it was discovered that LaMontagne used the department computer system to look up the identity of an associate of his girlfriend. In July 2022, LaMontagne continued to engage in harassing behavior while in the relationship with his girlfriend resulting in Temporary Restraining Orders being issued upon LaMontagne. Moreover, LaMontagne was found to be untruthful in relation to the unlawful use of township computers. Charges of Conduct Unbecoming an Officer, Other Sufficient Cause (Criminal Mischief), Other Sufficient Cause (Harassment), Untruthfulness and Failure to Obey Laws and General Orders were sustained and the officer was terminated.

South Toms River Police Department

Patrolman Antonio Caprara

April 22, 2024, Officer Antonio Caprara made a racially insensitive comment to an employee of Wawa, resulting in an Internal Affairs complaint. He then confided in another Officer that he was going to intentionally lie during his interview regarding the complaint and it was hearsay. Ptl. Caprara subsequently lied during his Internal Affairs interview and was immediately placed on unpaid suspension pending termination for lying and Conduct Unbecoming.

Clifton Police Department

Officer Justin Varga

Varga failed to search a prisoner. The prisoner was able to conceal the loaded handgun on his person while being processed within police headquarters. The handgun was eventually located, still concealed on the prisoner, by another agency during the transfer of custody of the prisoner.

Passaic County Sheriff's Office

Officer Christian Colon

On June 28, 2021, Officer Colon was arrested and charged with 3rd degree aggravated assault domestic violence. In 2024, he pleaded guilty to 1 count of simple assault. Officer Colon lied during the course of the internal affairs investigation. On Jan. 1, 2024, the Police Training Commission advised that Colon would not be awarded a license pursuant to N.J.S.A. 52:14B-67.1. As such, he is not authorized to act as a law enforcement officer and was terminated from employment.

Passaic County Sheriff's Office

Detective Lorenzo Bowden

On January 17, 2024, Officer Bowden was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for Deprivation of civil rights relating to a Jan. 23, 2021, incident in the Passaic County Jail. Bowden willfully failed to intervene and stop the unreasonable force used against an inmate victim, resulting in bodily injury. On April 18, 2024, Bowden pleaded guilty to the federal charge of conspiracy to obstruct justice and was terminated from his employment.

Pompton Lakes Police Department

Officer Stefano Barahona

Officer Stefano Barahona was terminated following an Internal Affairs investigation that uncovered his untruthfulness during internal affairs (IA) interviews concerning another officer’s Internal Affairs Investigation. Barahona repeatedly denied, and later admitted, assisting the implicated officer by accessing restricted departmental records, providing sensitive information, and failing to report the officer’s interference in the investigation. These actions violated multiple departmental rules and state regulations.

The investigation determined that Barahona's conduct was egregious, jeopardizing public trust and the integrity of law enforcement operations.

William Paterson University Police Department

Sgt. Frank Gaviria

On June 4, 2024, an employee of the University filed a complaint against Sgt. Frank Gaviria regarding instances of inappropriate behavior towards them while he was on duty. This complaint incorporated several allegations of harassment, inappropriate conversations, and stalking. Due to this complaint, the University conducted a Title IX investigation, and an Internal Affairs investigation began. Upon the completion of the Title IX investigation, Sergeant Gaviria's employment with the William Paterson University Police Department was terminated.

Franklin Police Department

Officer Marcus Rountree

On May 22, 2024, Officer Marcus Rountree was terminated for unsatisfactory performance during his probationary period. Performance evaluations revealed that he did not achieve at least average marks in several key areas, including: accepting responsibility, adapting to change, interpersonal relationships and demeanor, demonstrating honesty, ethics, and integrity, performing at a grade level above or in a leadership role, applying policies, directives, rules, and regulations, and possessing knowledge of the NJ Criminal Code, Title 39, and Township Ordinances. Despite ongoing supervision and feedback, Officer Rountree failed to demonstrate improvement in these areas. Notably, on December 23, 2023, Officer Rountree mishandled a domestic violence incident by failing to include critical details in the written report and influencing the victim to alter their initial statement in a way that prevented the aggressor's arrest. Additionally, he did not comply with departmental policy regarding the operation of his body-worn camera.

On Jan. 14, 2024, Officer Rountree failed to appropriately manage a domestic violence call. He neglected to make a mandatory arrest of the alleged assailant and did not request medical attention for the victim, who reported being in pain. Additionally, he submitted falsified documentation by deliberately excluding pertinent information. During the subsequent internal affairs investigation, Officer Rountree was found to have been untruthful in conversations with an Assistant Prosecutor, a Judge, a patrol supervisor, and internal affairs personnel. He also failed to activate his mobile video recorder and misused his body-worn camera during the incident.

Furthermore, on February 14, 2024, Officer Rountree was found to have been untruthful with a superior officer when describing his handling of a domestic violence incident.

New Jersey State Police

Sgt. 1st Class David De Jesus

Member admitted to acting in an unofficial capacity to the discredit of the Division while off-duty. The member allowed a minor access to his hotel room where alcohol was present and later impeded the minor from leaving the room. The member received a 584-day suspension and was terminated from employment with the Division.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Lyrique Absalam

On Aug. 7, 2024, the Officer was arrested by the Special Investigations Division of the New Jersey Department of Corrections. He was charged with knowingly falsifying government documents by altering FMLA paperwork extending his leave of absence for 2 months. The Officer was charged with violations of N.J.S.A. 2C:21-1A (1) Forgery - a crime in the fourth degree, and N.J.S.A. 2C:28-7A (2) Tampering with public records or information - a crime in the third degree.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer J. T. Banks III

On Nov. 1, 2023, Officer Banks was arrested for an incident that he was involved in at South Woods State Prison. On February 6, 2023, the Officer was charged with a violation of NJSA 2C: 12-1(b)7, Aggravated Assault, for attempting to cause serious bodily injury to an inmate at South Woods State Prison, by using excessive force (administering OC spray on the inmate and kicking the inmate in the head); as well as NJSA 2C:28-7(a)2, Tampering with public records, for submitting false statements in reports to Administration at South Woods State Prison concerning his use of force against an inmate.

The Police Training Commission has revoked Officer Banks' license, and as such is deemed unfit for his position within the NJDOC. His inability to hold a valid PTC license is considered conduct unbecoming an employee and violates pertinent rules and regulations of the NJDOC. Specifically, on 2/6/2023, the Officer was charged with a violation of NJSA 2C: 12-1(b)7, Aggravated Assault, for attempting to cause serious bodily injury to an inmate at South Woods State Prison, by using excessive force (administering OC spray on the inmate and kicking the inmate in the head) as well as NJSA 2C:28-7(a)2, Tampering with public records, for submitting false statements in reports to Administration at South Woods State Prison concerning his use of force against an inmate.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Wanda Devers

On October 18, 2022 Officer Devers was stopped by Short Hills Mall Macy's Loss Prevention for concealing merchandise in her personal bag worth $415.14. Millburn Township Police Officers responded to the scene where Officer Devers admitted to theft and to having tools on her person to defeat anti shoplifting devices. When taken to the Police Station, Officer Devers hindered prosecution by giving a false name, false date of birth, and false addresses to the Police Officers. Another officer recognized and correctly identified Officer Devers from a previous traffic vehicle stop from a day prior.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Anthony Grasso

On July 26, 2023, a housing camera audit was conducted. As a result of this audit, it was discovered that Officer Grasso only conducted two tours of his unit even though the log book states twelve tours. It is required that during his particular shift, officers are required to complete tours every 30 minutes, which video camera footage showed he did not.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Ronald Green

On the following dates, Officer Green called out of work: Dec. 9, 10, 11, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, 31, 2023 and Jan. 4 and 5, 2024. Officer Green had a zero sick leave balance at the time and was therefore placed on a no-pay status. This action is considered to be chronic or excessive absenteeism. Officer Green signed a settlement agreement on this matter on March 22, 2024.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Michael Langley

On the following dates, Officer Langley called out sick: April 6 and 25 in 2024. At the time, Officer Langley had a zero sick leave balance and was therefore placed on a no-pay status for those dates. This action is deemed to be excessive or chronic absenteeism.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Giuseppe Mandara

On August 23, 2019, the Officer assaulted an Incarcerated Person in the sally port of the West Wing Housing Unit at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center. The Incarcerated Person expired days later. Further, the Officer abandoned his equipment, including keys and radio in a manner that violated departmental policy and procedure. On June 27, 2023, Officer Mandara was criminally charged with Official Misconduct stemming from an incident that occurred at the Special Treatment Unit on August 23, 2019. This incident led to Officer Mandara having to forfeit his employment with the NJDOC. During a plea hearing on December 3, 2024, Officer Giuseppe Mandara pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault (3rd degree), alleging he attempted to cause significant bodily injury to the victim. Under the terms of a plea agreement reached with the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA), Mandara entered into a consent order forfeiting his public employment and barring him from any future public office or employment.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Derek McGee

The Police Training Commission has revoked Officer McGee's license and as such is deemed unfit for employment with NJDOC as a Correctional Officer. His inability to hold a valid PTC license is considered conduct unbecoming a public employee and violates pertinent rules and regulations of the NJDOC. Specifically, on or about April 26, 2023, a forfeiture order was entered in Essex County Superior Court whereby Derek McGee forever forfeited his right to public employment. On or about June 5, 2023, Derek McGee was convicted of simple assault pursuant to N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1(a)(1) related to an incident involving an inmate at Northern State Prison that occurred while he was employed as a corrections officer with the New Jersey Department of Corrections.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Dimeer McKelvin

The Police Training Commission has suspended Officer McKelvin's license and as such is deemed unfit for employment with NJDOC as a Correctional Officer. His inability to hold a valid PTC license is considered conduct unbecoming a public employee and violates pertinent rules and regulations of the NJDOC. Specifically, on February 19, 2024,the Officer was involved in a motor vehicle collision that resulted in the death of another motorist. On June 28, 2024, Officer McKelvin was indicted by an Essex County, NJ Grand Jury and charged with a violation of NJSA 2C:11-5(a) Reckless Death by Auto or Vessel (second degree).

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Stephanie DeGrazio

On August 2, 2022 Officer DeGrazio was arrested by the Hanover Police Department after a motor vehicle accident wherein she struck another vehicle from the rear causing bodily injury to the driver's lower back and neck. SCPO DeGrazio was found to be under the influence of CDS and alcohol at the time of the accident. She was found to be in possession of CDS (suboxone) and drug paraphernalia at the time of the accident. She was operating a motor vehicle with her juvenile daughter in the rear passenger seat at the time of the accident.

After the accident, the Officer tested positive for the following: Oxazepam, Total Oxycodone, Nordiazepam, Total Oxymorphone, Carboxy-THC. The Officer was charged with violations of NJSA 2C: 35-10a(1), Possession of CDS (third degree), NJSA 2C:12-1(c)2, Assault by Auto (fourth degree), NJSA 2C:9-6-3, Child Neglect (fourth degree) and NJSA 2C:36-2(a), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Disorderly Persons Offense) as well as several motor vehicle offenses.

The Officer pleaded guilty to several third-degree crimes on May 9, 2023, and was entered into Pre-Trial Intervention for twelve (12) months. Officer DeGrazio signed a disciplinary settlement agreement on this matter on May 20, 2024, and has not returned back to work.

The Police Training Commission has suspended Officer DeGrazio's license and as such is deemed unfit for employment with NJDOC as a Correctional Officer. Her inability to hold a valid PTC license is considered conduct unbecoming a public employee and violates pertinent rules and regulations of the NJDOC. Specifically, Officer DeGrazio's law enforcement license was suspended on the basis that her enrollment in a Pre-Trial intervention program is proof that she committed a criminal violation, her conduct is unprofessional, unethical or deleterious. She engaged in conduct involving driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and engaged in illegal possession, manufacture or use of drugs.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Wanda Devers

On March 13, 2023, Officer Devers was charged with a crime of the third degree. On April 26, 2023, Officer Devers was charged with a disorderly persons violation. These charges were brought during Officer Devers suspension from the NJDOC for previous criminal matters.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Joshua Hand

On Feb. 27, 2024, Officer Hand entered into a plea agreement with the United States Attorney General for the District of New Jersey and the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice. Officer Hand pleaded guilty to willfully depriving a person of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States. Specifically, the Officer failed to intervene when inmates at Bayside State Prison were subjected to cruel and unusual punishment resulting in bodily injury, in violation of 18 USC § 242.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Michael Kowalski

On March 2, 2023, Officer Kowalski was arrested for shoplifting at the Vineland Home Depot and attempting to leave the store without paying for $307.54 worth of merchandise. Officer Kowalski did not report this incident to NJDOC in a timely manner, and waited 7 days to report the incident.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Richie Lopez

On June 1, 2024, Officer Lopez failed to return to work following an approved leave of absence. On June 11, 2024, Officer Lopez was sent a letter stating that he needed to submit further documentation to either return to work, resign, retire, or be removed. Officer Lopez failed to return the documentation.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Wesley Lowber

Officer Lowber called out sick on the following days: October 6, 27, 2024; and November 3, 9, 10, 2024. Officer Lowber did not have authorized Family Leave and Medical Act time for the dates specified. Therefore, this action is considered to be chronic or excessive absenteeism. Officer Lowber signed a settlement agreement on this matter on December 16, 2024.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Daniel Pizarro

Officer Pizarro called out of work sick on the following days: July 1, 2, 4 in 2024. Officer Pizarro did not have any Family Leave or Medical Act time to use. This action constitutes excessive or chronic absenteeism.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Eugene Vick

On Oct. 11, 2023, Officer Vick was arrested by the Montclair Police Department for assaulting another individual. On Feb. 7, 2024, the charges were dismissed. On April 4, 2024, the Internal Affairs Division received additional information into the incident through surveillance footage. The footage showed Officer Vick following another woman to her car, opening the driver side door, throwing punches towards the woman and forcibly removing her from the vehicle and throwing her to the ground. Montclair Police further stated that the woman sustained several injuries.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Aaron Engram

The Police Training Commission has suspended Officer Engram's license and as such is deemed unfit for employment with NJDOC as a Correctional Officer. His inability to hold a valid PTC license is considered conduct unbecoming a public employee and violates pertinent rules and regulations of the NJDOC. Specifically, on 5/4/2023, the Officer was served with a Final Restraining Order by the Burlington County Superior Court. This action prohibits the Officer from carrying a firearm, which is a requirement for his position as a State law enforcement officer.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Tony Evans

On Jan. 4, 2022, the Officer pled guilty to a violation of 2C:30-2A Official Misconduct (third degree) and was sentenced to probation for a period of three years. The Officer was banned from public employment. The Police Training Commission has revoked Officer Evans' license, rendering him unfit for employment with the NJDOC as a Correctional Officer. His inability to hold a valid license violated pertinent NJDOC rules and regulations. Specifically, on 11/1/2011, the Officer was charged with a violation of NJSA 2C: 30-2(a), Official Misconduct, for conspiring with others to smuggle contraband (cellular phones, tobacco, etc.) into the facility and using his official position to do so in violation of NJSA 2C:29-10(d). The Officer was also charged with a violation of NJSA 2C:27-7(c), conspiring to receive monetary payment for smuggling these items into the facility. On 1/4/2022, the Officer pled guilty to a violation of 2C:30-2A Official Misconduct (third degree) and was sentenced to probation for a period of three (3) years. The Officer was banned from public employment.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Anthony Grasso

On the following dates in 2023, Officer Grasso refused to work mandatory overtime: June 26; July 3, 11, 19, 22, 24, 26; and Aug. 2, 5, 9, 13. Officer Grasso did not provide the proper documentation needed to support the refusals of mandatory overtime.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Jonathan Mohammed

On Jan. 25, 2024, Officer Mohammed was escorting an Incarcerated Person to a medical examination. During the examination, the Incarcerated Person was lying on the exam table. Officer Mohammed grabbed the Incarcerated Person, threw her on the floor while yelling that she jumped. Officer Mohammed then secured the Incarcerated Person on the floor and called for a code for backup. Officer Mohammed's actions were on video and were deemed to be excessive force and mistreatment of an Incarcerated Person.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Jason Parks

The Police Training Commission has suspended Officer Parks' license and as such is deemed unfit for employment with NJDOC as a Correctional Officer. His inability to hold a valid PTC license is considered conduct unbecoming a public employee and violates pertinent rules and regulations of the NJDOC. On March 18, 2020, SCPO Parks was arrested by SID investigators pursuant to a confidential/criminal investigation, which revealed that he was involved in the assault of an inmate. He was issued a two-count complaint summons for violations of N.J.S.A. 2C;30-2 Official Misconduct, a second-degree charge, and N.J.SA 20:28-7 Tampering with Public Records, a third-degree charge. On May 25, 2023, an Order was entered by the Honorable Terrence R. Cook, JSC, the Superior Court of New Jersey, Burlington County, NJ. Indictment No: 20-10-00059-S. The terms of the order are that SCPO Parks forfeit any and all public employment and be forever disqualified from holding any office or position of honor, trust or profit under the State or any of its administrative political subdivisions pursuant to N.J.S.A. 2C:51-2.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Miesha Robinson

On Jan. 11, 202,0 Officer Robinson was involved in an off-duty incident in which she assaulted an individual with a weapon. Following the incident, Officer Robinson was arrested by the Newark Police Department and indicted on charges of second-degree Aggravated Assault pursuant to N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1(b)(1); third-degree Terroristic Threats pursuant to N.J.S.A 2C:12-3(a); third degree Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose pursuant to N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4(d); and fourth degree Unlawful possession of a weapon pursuant to N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5(d). There is also a separate pending criminal case against the Officer wherein she was indicted for third-degree Aggravated Assault on a healthcare worker pursuant to N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1(b)(5)(j).

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Miesha Robinson

The Police Training Commission has suspended Officer Robinson's license and as such is deemed unfit for employment with NJDOC as a Correctional Officer. Her inability to hold a valid PTC license is considered conduct unbecoming a public employee and violates pertinent rules and regulations of the NJDOC. Specifically, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, the Officer was involved In an off-duty incident, In which she assaulted an individual with a weapon. Following the incident she was arrested by the Newark NJ Police Dept, leading to the following charges: N.J.SA. 2C: 12-1 (b)-Aggravated Assault, NJ.SA. 2C: 39-5 - Unlawful Possession of Weapons, NJ.SA. 2C: 39-4 - Possession with a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, and NJ.SA. 20:12-3 - Terroristic Threats.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Christopher Smoaks

On October 17, 2022, Officer Smoaks was arrested after an investigation by the Internal Affairs Division. Officer Smoaks engaged in conduct that constituted bribery with an incarcerated Person by agreeing to bring prohibited items (specifically tobacco) into the secured facility in exchange for cash payments. On July 19, 2024, Officer Smoaks entered into a plea agreement wherein he pled guilty to 2nd Degree Conspiracy to commit Bribery and it was determined he must forfeit his employment with the NJDOC.

NJ Department of Corrections

Correctional Police Sergeant Maton Wilkins

The Police Training Commission has suspended Officer Wilkins' license and as such is deemed unfit for employment with NJDOC as a Correctional Officer. His inability to hold a valid PTC license is considered conduct unbecoming a public employee and violates pertinent rules and regulations of the NJDOC. Specifically, on Feb., 22, 2022, the Officer was charged with violations of NJAC 4A'2-2.3(a)(2) Insubordination; N.J.A.C 4A2-2.3(a)(6) Conduct unbecoming an employee; N.JAC 4A:2-2.3(a)(12) Other sufficient cause. HRB 84-17, as amended, C4. Verbal abuse of an inmate, patient, client resident or employee; C5. Inappropriate physical contact or mistreatment of an inmate, patient, client, resident or employee; C7. Fighting or creating a disturbance on State property; C9. Insubordination: Intentional disobedience or refusal to accept order, assaulting or resisting authority, disrespect or use of insulting or abusive language to supervisor. An investigation disclosed that on Tuesday, June 13, 2021, while assigned as the third shift North Sergeant, for duty date July 14, 2021, the Sergeant was intentionally insubordinate to a Correctional Police Major as he attempted to serve a Preliminary Notice of Disciplinary Action, for an incident which occurred on Monday June 1, 2021. As the charge was being read aloud by the Major, the Sergeant interrupted him several times, using vulgar insulting language towards him. The Sergeant then invaded the Major's space, approaching him while in the presence of other staff, pointing his finger in his face, verbally abusing him, calling him derogatory names, challenging his authority, and threatening him with physical force and violence.

NJ Department of Corrections

Senior Correctional Police Officer Khalid Williams

On Sept. 8, 2024, an Incarcerated Person was found deceased in their cell. During Officer Williams' shift, he was required to tour the unit every 30 minutes. Institutional Camera Review determined that only 4 complete tours were taken and 3 partial tours were taken the entire shift. The log book stated that the unit was secure without proper checks being completed.

NJ State Parole Board

Senior Parole Officer Charles Parrish

On or about Nov. 14, 2023, Parrish provided a urine sample as part of an agency-wide random drug test. On or about Jan. 30, 2024, a Toxicology Report confirmed a positive result on a random officer drug test and the Patient I.D. matched and was linked to Parrish. According to the Toxicology Report, Benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, was detected in Parrish's urine specimen.

NJ State Parole Board

Parole Officer Recruit Richard Caballero

On or about September 27, 2024, Caballero was provided Notice in accordance with the provisions of Police Training Commission Rule (N.J.A.C. 13:1-7.2(a)8) that he was dismissed from the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) Academy for his failure to obtain an 80% average during firearms handgun qualification course (HQC) on Sept. 26, 2024, and following a remedial firearms handgun qualification course on Sept. 27, 2024. Caballero refused to submit a Letter of Resignation.

NJ State Parole Board

Parole Officer Recruit Marissa Edwards

An investigation revealed that Edwards was observed recording test questions from an exam. DCJ Academy staff inspected her training materials binder and found a document listing 40 questions and answers in Edwards’ binder. Such materials are prohibited.

Hopatcong Police Department

Patrolman James Still

The Sussex County Prosecutor's Office charged Officer Still with Aggravated Assault stemming from an interaction with a defendant during a DWI investigation. As part of his plea deal with the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office, Officer Still pleaded guilty to Simple Assault (a reduced charge) in Sussex County Superior Court. Officer Still forfeited his job and any future Law Enforcement employment in the State of New Jersey.

Elizabeth Police Department

Sgt. Rodney Dorilus

Sgt. Dorilus was sustained for harassment under domestic violence. Furthermore, he was found to be unfit for duty to perform the duties of a police officer by a licensed psychologist. On April 26, 2024, the hearing officer in this matter concluded that all charges brought forth against Sgt. Dorlius by the City of Elizabeth be sustained and he was subsequently terminated from his position.

Elizabeth Police Department

Officer AB Fontanez

Officer Fontanez entered into PTI after pleading guilty to indictable crimes under New Jersey Criminal Code, specifically, 2C:24‐4A(2) Endangering Welfare of a Child, 2C:29‐3B(4) Hindering Apprehension, 2C:28‐ 4B(1) False Reports to Law Enforcement, 2C:33‐17A Availability of Alcoholic Beverages to Minors. As a condition of the PTI by Order of Forfeiture of Employment, Fontanez forfeited his public office as a law enforcement officer with the Elizabeth Police Department and is forever barred from holding any public office or position of trust under the State of New Jersey.

Scotch Plains Police Department

Patrolman Donte Joyner

Officer Joyner showed up between 45 minutes and 1 hour and 15 minutes late for work. This was Officer Joyner's 5th offense for tardiness. Officer Joyner voluntarily resigned pending termination.

Pohatcong Police Department

Patrolman Matthew Radecky

In January 2024, Officer Radecky had two sustained administrative charges for insubordination and tardiness. Ptl. Radecky arrived late to a scheduled meeting with the Chief of Police for disciplinary purposes. In the meeting Officer Radecky was insubordinate to the Chief which was witnessed by a co-worker. In March 2024, Officer Radecky had a third sustained administrative charge of Insubordination. Ptl. Radecky failed to update and provide information to the Chief of Police in reference to complaints against him from a civilian. In May 2024, Officer Radecky was terminated via progressive discipline.