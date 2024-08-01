🔴 State releases new major discipline report

Dozens of New Jersey police officers fell short of their oaths and lost their jobs for it last year, according to a new report.

A few cops stole while others lied during investigations. The most common problem among disciplined officers was repeated lateness.

But some unique cases were especially attention-grabbing.

One Ocean City cop pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage girl for half a decade. Another cop in the same department was arrested and got hit with a restraining order after he put a tracking device on his girlfriend's vehicle.

Ocean City police vehicle (Rick Rickman, Townsquare Media NJ)

A female Camden County sheriff's officer complained in front of a Black defendant that they could use the N-word and she couldn't — only she said the full word. She also told an inmate to "suck his own d***."

At Hudson County jail, a guard was caught making friends with inmates who were high-level gang members; he brought them food from the employee dining room.

Major discipline for NJ police officers

The 2023 major discipline report released by the Attorney General's Office on Wednesday included those examples plus dozens more reasons why law enforcement officers were fired last year.

New Jersey police departments and correctional facilities must report each time an officer faces discipline. A new policy requires that each report has more details about the misconduct that led to punishments ranging from suspension to termination.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin said greater transparency leads to an increase in public trust.

“New Jersey’s law enforcement officers – the vast majority of whom serve with professionalism and honor – benefit from this increased public trust, enabling them to more safely and effectively serve New Jersey’s residents," said Platkin.

The 374-page report documents 538 instances of major discipline involving 460 police officers. Since the OAG began tracking discipline in 2020, misconduct by officers has resulted in 280 terminations, 1,218 suspensions, and 39 demotions.

In 2023, 53 New Jersey cops were fired. Below is the full list of reasons why.

The text for each description is taken verbatim from the Attorney General's Office dashboard.

Camden County Sheriff's Dept

SLEO Donna Slack

Charge: Conduct Unbecoming

Description: On September 25, 2023, SLEO Slack was on duty and assigned to fourth floor holding at the HOJ along with 2 other officers. While SLEO Slack was engaged in conversation with her co-workers, the inmates were conversing amongst themselves and using the "N" word. SLEO Slack admitted to saying, "It's ok for them to say, N***a, but let me say it and I'll lose my freakin' job." This comment was made in the presence of two other Sheriff's Officer's and an attorney who was sitting with his client, who is black. Additionally, SLEO Slack admitted to arguing back and forth with an inmate and telling him to, "S*** his own d***." Throughout her interview, SLEO Slack kept reiterating that the comment was not directed towards a specific individual rather she was just pointing out that a specific group of individuals can say that word when others can't. She did not fully grasp the gravity of that statement and those types of comments should not be used by a member of the Sheriff's Office on or off duty.

Cumberland County Corrections

Officer Neal Armstrong

Charge: Indictable Offenses; Conduct unbecoming a Public employee

Description: On September 6, 2018 Officer Neal Armstrong was charged with crimes of the second and fourth degree for his behavior off duty. On September 14, 2023 Officer Armstrong was convicted of second degree hindering,third degree terroristic threats and third degree attempted hindering. From those charges, on November 3, 2023 Officer Armstrong was sentenced to an aggregate prison term of 11.5 years and his employment was terminated.

Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office

Detective/Investigator Kimberly Ghedine

Charges:

General Conduct of Employees: Rules and Regulations 3:2.1

Reporting for Duty: Rules and Regulations 3:2.4

Performance of Duty: Rules and Regulations 3:2.2

Absence without Approval: Rules and Regulations 3:2.5

Care of County Property and Equipment: Rules and Regulations 3:6.3

Use of County Property and Equipment: Rules and Regulations 3:6.4

Prescription Medication: Rules and Regulations 3:5.2

Conduct Unfavorable: Rules and Regulations 3:2.11

Failing to personally notify of an arrest: Rules and Regulations 3:2.20;

Failing to personally notify of an arrest: Code of Conduct for County Prosecutors 7(D);

Failing to personally notify of her arrest in writing: Code of Ethics for County Prosecutors 7(F);

Conduct Unfavorable, Rules and Regulations 3:2.11;

Demeanor during arrest, Code of Ethics for County Prosecutors 4(L);

No county prosecutor employee may convey the impression that any person is in a special position to influence the performance of duties: Code of Ethics for County Prosecutors 4(F);

Failing to notify employer of conduct during arrest, Code of Ethics for County Prosecutors 7(B);

Unlawful use or unlawful possess any drug to include prescription medication: Rules and Regulations 3:5.2;

Possession and Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages and Drugs: Rules and Regulation 3:5.1;

Duty of Conduct Toward Other Employees: Rules and Regulations 3:2.10.

Description: On August 16, 2022 Detective Ghedine reported approximately two (2) hours late for an assigned shift. It was reported that Det. Ghedine appeared under the influence. A collateral issue was identified when on August 29, 2022 (while Det. Ghedine was on leave), a prescription medication and an empty alcoholic beverage bottle was located inside Det. Ghedine’s assigned county owned vehicle.

On September 14, 2022, while on leave, Detective Ghedine was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the State of Marland where she was arrested and charged with numerous motor vehicle violations including Driving While Impaired. During the traffic stop, Detective Ghedine engaged in behavior that reflected poorly upon herself and the reputation of the agency when she identified herself as a police officer, engaged in behavior not fitting of a police officer and presented an employee identification. Finally, Det. Ghedine failed to notify the agency of her arrest and berated another employee for reporting her arrest.

Deal Police Dept.

Officer Jeff Kless

Charge: Sustained finding that the officer was untruthful.

Description: During an internal affairs investigation, the officer was questioned related to off-duty weapons stored at his residence. The officer claimed to possess no additional weapons at his home. However, a subsequent investigation revealed the officer's statements to be untruthful. The officer chose to resign during a hearing, before a final decision could be rendered by the hearing officer. Prior to the hearing, the officer had been suspended with pay.

Delaware River Port Authority

Recruit John Walls

Charge: Conduct Unbecoming

Description: Recruit John Walls was attending the Camden County Police Academy and was found to have harrassed other female recruits in the academy using inappropriate language. Recruit Walls was terminated as a probationary officer.

DOC — Bayside State Prison

Senior Correctional Police Officer John Makos

Charge: Physical or Mental Abuse of inmates

Description: Charged with violation of 18 U.S.C.241 - Conspiracy to violate civil rights, a Federal criminal offense. Knowingly and willingly conspired and agreed with others, known and unkown, to injure, opress, threaten and intimidate convicted inmates housed at Bayside State Prison - Removed 7/7/23

DOC — East Jersey State Prison

Senior Correctional Police Officer Adrian Howell

Charges: Conduct unbecoming of a public employee; Physical or mental abuse of an inmate, patient, client, resident or employee; Inappropriate physical contact or mistreatment of an inmate, patient, client, resident or employee; Fighting or creating a disturbance on State Property; Falsification: Intentional misstatement of material fact in connection with work, employment application, attendance or any record, report, investigation or other proceeding; Other sufficient cause

Description: At the completion of an SID Investigation of an incident which occurred on September 6, 2022, it was determined SCPO Adrian Howell physically attacked another officer when he grabbed him from behind, placed him in a choke-hold and refused to comply with several direct orders from the Area Sergeant to release the officer while giggling. Officer Howell stated, "he didn't stand a chance," then resisted physical efforts from the Area Sergeant along with responding Custody Staff members to release the officer. Officer Howell provided false statements to SID during the investigation which resulted in these charges. These actions are contrary to relevant rules, regulations and procedures, are unbecoming and cannot be tolerated. Officer Howell withdrew his appeal to the Office of Administrative Law. Charges upheld and employee removed from employment.

DOC — Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women



Senior Correctional Police Officer Shanaya Henderson



Charge: Falsification; Possession of contraband on State property; Improper or unauthorized contact with an inmate- Undue familiarity with inmate; conduct unbecoming.

Description: 4/20/22 Officer was removed from her position. Investigation revealed officer admitted to communicating with Incarcerated population including gambling and financial transactions. Officer also admitted to possessing items on facility grounds which were not issued by the correctional facility or authorized as permissible for retention or receipt. Officer also provided false statements during the investigation process. CSC & OAL upheld removal decision on 10/11/2023.

DOC — Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women



Senior Correctional Police Officer Tahje Abarca

Charge: Personal Conduct- Conduct unbecoming &Violation of a rule, regulation, policy, procedure, order or administrative decision

Description: 7/15/22 SID received allegations of unprofessional conduct from North Brunswick police department about SCPO Tahje Abarca. Officer Abarca made fictitious 911 phone calls to report that the police of North Brunswick were going to “shoot her” she also repeatedly identified herself as a law enforcement officer, then when the North Brunswick PD requested for her to identify herself and her department she went on numerous tirades. The whole incident was brought on because her vehicle had broken down in an intersection and when the North Brunswick PD got a towing company from the town to move the vehicle she refused to get out of her vehicle because she wanted to wait for AAA. North Brunswick Police Department provided video and audio recorded evidence which showed Officer Abarca being disrespectful to a North Brunswick Police Officer.

DOC — Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women

Senior Correctional Police Officer Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin



Charge: Physical or mental abuse of an inmate, inappropriate physical contact or mistreatment of an inmate; Conduct unbecoming an employee

Description: 10/13/21 - As a result of an investigation Officer was arrested and charged with violation of NJSA 2C:30-2A & NJSA 2C:14-2 crimes of sexual assault against an inmate. Judgment of conviction received 9/18/23. Was suspended without pay until Judgement of conviction was received.

DOC — Garden State Youth Correctional Facility



Senior Correctional Police Officer Jason Desidero



Charge: Unsatisfactory attendance

Description: Unauthorized absence-called out sick with no sick day to utilize.

DOC — Garden State Youth Correctional Facility

Senior Correctional Police Officer Aaron Engram



Charge: Conduct unbecoming an employee, Prohibited by law from possessing or using a firearm, Violation of rules, regulations etc.

Description: Served with a Final Restraining Order for violating the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act by Burlington County Superior Court. These actions prevent one from possessing a firearm which is a requirement of the position of a State Law Enforcement Officer

DOC — New Jersey State Prison



Senior Correctional Police Officer Robert Martini



Charge: Abandonment of job as a result of absence from work without permission for 5 consecutive work days

Description: On 5/16/23 Human Resources was advised that the officer had not been reporting to work since 5/6/2023. A letter was sent to the officer's home address on file 5/30/2023 with leave paperwork and instructions to contact Human Resources regarding the officer’s unauthorized absence. The officer failed to contact their employer or respond to the letter. The officer resigned not in good standign for job abandonement.

DOC — New Jersey State Prison



Senior Correctional Police Officer Christine Tenchka



Charge: Indictable offencse; Conduct unbecoming an employee; Violation of rule, regulation, policy, procedure or administrative decision; Actions involving criminal matters

Description: On October 30th, 2017 the officer was arrested in Garfield, NJ and charged by the Bergen County Prosecutors Office with Criminal code ( 9:6-3.1) Tile 9 CHAPTER 6, Neglect of a child as a 4th degree crime. This Charge was initially dismissed but information was received by the NJSP Special Investigations Division that that these charges were reinstated by the Prosecutors Office on 10/03/18 as 2nd degree ( Case #17001603/ Indictment #18-10-01038-1) The officer also failed to properly report this information in a timely manner as required by department policies and standards.

DOC — Northern State Prison

Senior Correctional Police Officer Jonathan Garcia



Charge: Theft

Description: Officer Garcia was working as a security guard, and the officer conspired to engaged in the theft of a substantial amount of money. The Officer was then charged with a violation of N.J.S.A 2C:20-3A(1) that was issued by the Edison Township Police Department. Removed

DOC — South Woods State Prison



Senior Correctional Police Officer Andres Hernandes



Charge: Resignation without notice

Description: Submitted a Letter of Reignation effective immediately. Was removed from employment for quitting with no notice. Terminated 8/21/23

DOC — South Woods State Prison



Senior Correctional Police Officer Jerry Castillo



Charge: Unsatisfactory Attendance

Description: Called off sick with no sick time to cover. Absence not covered by FMLA/FLA. 8th attendance infraction in 2 year period. Terminated 11/15/23

DOC — South Woods State Prison



Senior Correctional Police Officer Reginald Carter



Charge: Unsatisfactory Attendance

Description: Called off sick with no sick time to cover. Absence not covered by FMLA/FLA. 6th attendance infraction in 2 year period. Terminated 11/8/23

DOC — Adult Diagnostic Testing Center



Senior Correctional Police Officer Stephen Marrow



Charge: An employee who has not returned to duty for five or more consecutive business days following an approved leave of absence; Failure to return from an approved leave of absence for 5 consecutive work days at expiration of leave of absence; Other sufficient cause.

Description: SCPO Stephen Marrow was on an approved Worker's Compensation leave of absence through September 28, 2022, and was required to return to work on September 29, 2022. He did not return to work. On November 1, 2022, Human Resources sent a letter advising of an unauthorized leave of absence and requested medical documentation to support the absence by no later than November 11, 2022. SCPO Marrow did not submit medical documentation or return to work. On December 14, 2022, Human Resources sent a letter advising SCPO Marrow that he was still out unauthorized. SCPO Marrow was advised to either return to work by December 23, 2022, with medical clearance, provide medical documentation to support the absence from September 28, 2022, provide a letter of resignation or provide proof of application for retirement. SCPO Marrow failed to return to work, resign or apply for retirement. As a result, SCPO Marrow was resigned not in good standing effective February 9, 2023.

Essex County Corrections



Officer Idesha Howard



Charge: N.J.A.C. 4A2-2.3(a)(6) Conduct Unbecoming

Description: On August 20, 2022 an investigation was concluded by an Investigator from the Internal Affairs Bureau. Based on video surveillance it was concluded that on August 28, 2018, Officer Howard did not conduct her tours and falsified her official Close Custody Observation Report. Officer Howard logged five (5) tours one at 0100 hours, 0116 hours, 0130 hours, 0145 hours and 0201 hours. Based on video surveillance Officer Howard only conducted two (2) tours one at 0116 hour and one at 0147 hours and falsified the other three (3) tours.

Essex County Sheriff's Office



Recruit Louis Scappaticcio



Charge: Differential Treatment

Description: Recruit Scappaticcio was dismissed from the Police Academy for violations related to racial comments he made to a fellow recruit. He was subsequently terminated from the Sheriff's Office for his conduct.

Hudson County Corrections



Officer Frank Madrid



Charge: Insubordination, Chronic or Excessive Absenteeism, Conduct Unbecoming, Neglect of Duty,

Description: Officer Madrid failed to return to work after an approved absence.

Hudson County Corrections



Officer Jasmir Floyd



Charge: Fraternization

Description: While on duty, Officer Floyd was observed communicating with inmates identified as high-level gang members and bringing them food from the employee dining room. There was no report on file detailing any prior relationship with anyone incarcerated at the facility.

Hudson County Corrections

Officer Ely Brown



Charge: Incompetency, Insubordiation, Conduct Unbecoming, Neglect of Duty

Description: Officer Brown was inattentive to his duties as a Corrections Officer by utilizing his cellphone while working.

Jersey City Police Dept.



Officer Anthony Arroyo



Charge: Criminal Acts,Assault,Conduct, Obedience to Laws,Regs. and Orders, Conduct Unbecoming a Public Employee

Description: On 6/2/2022, P.O. Anthony Arroyo was arrested for committing an act of Domestic Violence, Aggravated Assault. On 3/20/2023, P.O. Arroyo pled guilty to Aggravated Assault and forfeited his employment with the Jersey City Police Dept.

Lawrence Twp Police Dept.

Officer Timothy Wallace



Charge: False report

Description: Officer Timothy Wallace was charged administratively based on entering a false location in a CAD entry and after a local hearing he was terminated. Officer Wallace appealed the charges. The matter was settled via retroactive reinstatement and an intergovernmental transfer of Officer Wallace to another agency.

Middlesex County Corrections



Officer Tyrell Gregg



Charge: Incompetency, Inefficiency, or failure to perform duties.

Description: County Correctional Police Officer Recruit Gregg was dismissed from the Camden County Police Academy for violating their rules and regulations regarding tardiness and gear inspection. As he failed to complete the mandatory Police Training Commission course, his employment was terminated.

Middlesex County Corrections



Officer Thomas Fay



Charge: Incompetency, Inefficiency, or failure to perform duties.

Description: County Correctional Police Officer Recruit Fay was employed during his PTC required pre-academy agency training. While on the MCDOC firearms range for a mandatory weapons familiarization course, Fay failed to follow numerous safety directions, resulting in being removed from the range and failing the academy prerequisite performance objective. As result of failing the necessary block of instruction, Fay was terminated.

Monmouth County Corrections



Officer Benjamin Markus



Charge: Improper Disclosure of Confidential Information

Description: On or about December 16, 2022, CPO Markus disclosed an internal report containing confidential and sensitive information to a non-authorized person.

Monmouth County Sheriff's Dept



Officer Richard Coppinger



Charge: Under the influence on-duty:

Description: S/O Coppinger reported late for work on June 15, 2023. As he was observed entering the courthouse at 8:50 am while appearing disheveled, unsteady and unshaven. He was in uniform and carrying his issued service weapon. Shortly after and based upon responable suspicion, he was disarmed and subject to two Alcotests, which yielded test results of .22 respectively. During an interview he admitted to consuming 12 beers between 8pm and 2am. He was given a drug screening test consistent with reasonable suspicion rules. The results provided by the NJ State Toxicology Laboratory showed a positive test for 11-Carboxy-THC (the active ingredient in cannabis).

Monmouth County Sheriff's Dept



Officer Haaris Ahmad



Charge: Engaging in Sexual Activities while on duty

Description: In the summer of 2023 S/O Ahmad began a friendship with an employee of the county. This friendship started out as flirting over text messaging and then rapidly progressed into sexual content being sent by S/O Ahmad to this employee. This sexual content was in the form of photos and a video that was never asked for. In fact, after receiving these photos and video, S/O Ahmad was asked to stop. On two occasions, S/O Ahmad did engage in prohibited sexual activities while at work and on duty.

Monroe Twp Police Department



Officer Robert Clark Jr.



Charge: Conduct Unbecoming/Compromising an Investigation

Description: Clark was involved in numerous Internal Affairs investigations between 2016-2017. The following is a synopsis of the same. He was involved in a motor vehicle stop where his girlfriend was driving illegally with suspended license and warrants. He asked the officer for a professional courtesy.

Montclair Police Dept.



Officer Matthew Dobrowolski



Charge: Disparaging comments regarding protected personal characteristics; Harassment in the Workplace; Standards of Conduct; Obedience to Laws, Ordinances, Rules and Directives; Conduct toward other department employees.

Description: Officer Dobrowolski was terminated for being found to have voiced a racial epithet. This occurred while in the presence of other Montclair Police Officers during an off-duty PBA social event in March-2022. A hearing officer sustained the administrative charges against Officer Dobrowolski with a recommendation that he be removed and terminated from his position as a Montclair Police Officer.

Mount Holly Police Dept.



Officer Timothy Podeszwa



Charge: Conduct Unbecoming of Public Employee: Members and employees shall conduct their private and professional lives in such a manner as to avoid bringing the department into disrepute.

Description: Failed to properly invesitgate cases, specificially by misrepresnting a dometic matter as resolved to his supervisor when a restraining order should have been filed. After opening an IA investigation this department found several reports that were not completed in time and were deleted by Officer Podeszwa from the police data base in an attempted to concealed his wrongdoings. Investigation revealed untruthfulness in his actions.

Mountain Lakes Police Department



Officer Dickenson Clayton



Charge: Untruthfulness

Description: Officer Clayton was suspended pending formal steps taken for his termination. This was a result of lying to a Superior Officer about his score during firearms qualifications. During the hearing process, Ptl. Clayton resigned.

New Jersey State Police



Sergeant Marc Dennis



Charge: Violation of Criminal Law, Questionable Conduct - Off Duty, Unprofessional Conduct Toward Other Law Enfocement Officers, Disobey Written Order

Description: Member was criminally charged with second degree Official Misconduct, second degree Pattern of Official Misconduct, and third degree Theft by Unlawful Taking and subsequently convicted. As a result, the member was disqualified from any employment with the State of New Jersey and terminated from employment with the Division.

North Arlington Police Dept.



Officer Sean Devine



Charge: Truthfulness,Neglect of Duty,Standards of Conduct,Performance of Duty,Obedienc to Laws,

Description: Officer Devine was charged with Forgery, 2C:21-1A(2), False Author of a Written Government Document for behavior that occurred while on duty. In whuch he forged a Commanding Officers signature on a offical document. Officer Devine subsequently enteredinto a plea agreement and resigned form the Department.

Northvale Police Dept.



Sergeant Charles Amorosso



Charge: Indictable Offense

Description: On February 25, 2022, Sgt. Charles Amorosso responded to headquarters and asked to speak with the Chief of Police. The outcome of that conversation revealed that Sgt. Amorosso had misused funds from PBA Local #233, to which he was the treasurer. Sgt. Amorosso was immediately placed on suspension and the BCPO CIU unit was immediately contacted. Subsequently, Sgt. Amorosso was charged with Theft in the 2nd Degree and he resigned from the Northvale Police Dept. on February 23, 2023.

Ocean City Police Dept.



Sergeant Tyrone Rolls



Charge: 2nd Degree Endangering the Welfare of a minor

Description: On April 7, 2021 criminal complaints were prepared by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office charging Sgt. Tyrone Rolls with Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, two counts of Official Misconduct and third-degree aggravated Assault. Sgt. Rolls was arrested and subsequently released pending trial. He was indicted in November 2021. Sgt. Rolls plead guilty to the second-degree charge of Endangering the Welfare of a child by sexual conduct. As part of his sentencing, Sgt. Rolls was ordered to forfeit public office, which officially terminated his employment.

Ocean City Police Dept.



Officer Jacob Harris



Charge: Stalking

Description: On 1/26/2022, Officer Jacob Harris Stalked the Victim by placing a tracking device on her vehicle.

The investigation revealed that Jacob Harris was arrested for and admitted to placing a tracking device on the victim’s vehicle with who he had a short dating relationship. Probable cause was found for the issuance of a criminal complaint for Stalking. The victim also applied for and was granted a temporary restraining order. The TRO became a Final Restraining Order after a hearing in Superior Court. A Cape May County Grand Jury indicted Jacob Harris for the criminal complaint. Throughout the criminal and civil process, Harris had legal representation the entire time. He accepted a Pretrial Intervention agreement which required him to forfeit his Police Training Certificate. Due to the Final Restraining Order and The PTI agreement Harris can no longer work as a Police Officer.

Phillipsburg Police Dept.



Officer Gary Ricker



Charge: Untruthful/Candor

Description: Officer Ricker was under two (2) IA investigation in 2022. The first (IA-22-001 on 2/8/2022) was an allegation that he had commit time thief from the department. During this matter he notified the dispatch center that he was off-duty while he was still being paid the the Town. During that IA investigation he gave a sworn taped statement under oath and lied during the interview. All chargers in that matter were sustainded. In the second investigation (IA-22-002 on 2/24/2022) the Warren County Prosecutor's Office was notified by the FBI that Officer Ricker was the target of a Child Pornography. His persnonal cellular phone had recieved an disseminated a number of videos and images of child pornagraphy while on and off-duty. During the joint criminal investigation Gary Ricker was arrested on 4/27/2022 and then on 12/4/2023 he plead guilty in an agreement to serve three (3) years in New Jersey State Prison.

Princeton University Police



Officer Paul Krzewinski



Charge: Interview, Interrogation, compliance with Constitutional requirements policy

Description: Summary of Allegations

During a shift in February 2023, Police Officer Paul Krzewinski was dispatched to an academic building in reference to a suspicious person. The information received was a student aged, African American male was inside of the academic building and left his bag on the ground while using the restroom. On arrival, Officer Krzewinski met with the person in question before meeting with the reporting person

The officer located the person in question and asked if he was a student and if he had identification. The person was upset with the officer's interaction, and he begrudgingly produced his Princeton University identification card. As the officer began to write down the student’s information, the student snatched his ID back from the officer and stated he did not feel he should be a part of any report. As the student attempted to walk away the officer grabbed the student by the arm, preventing him from leaving and detaining him to get his name. The officer did not have information that anything the student was doing violated university policy.

Summary of Factual Findings

Police Officer Paul Krzewinski’s actions during a field interview were in violation of public safety policy because there was no reason to physically detain the involved person. Approaching a person in this matter is permissible by policy, but a violation occurred when the officer grabbed the student by the arm preventing him from leaving since there was not any reasonable suspicion present.

1. SOP – Interview, Interrogation, compliance with Constitutional requirements policy.

Finding: Sustained

Discipline Imposed: Termination. The severity of the discipline is based on several sustained complaints against the officer within the previous twelve-month period.

During a shift in February 2023, Police Officer Paul Krzewinski was on duty assigned to a marked patrol vehicle. Officer Krzewinski was dispatched to a suspicious person complaint at a parking lot on University Place. The report came from a forty-year employee who has been parking in that lot for decades. The reporting person stated the vehicle and individual had been sitting in the lot for over a week with the vehicle idling as early as 7am in the morning. The person reporting felt certain that she knows just about all her co-workers and contractors that park in the lot and this person was neither. The officer told the reporting person that he would check on the suspicious person. Upon returning to his patrol vehicle after transmitting back to dispatch that the vehicle was still there, Officer Krzewinski rode past the vehicle two times, checked the vehicle’s registration, and then departed the area. The officer never approached the driver and took no further action.

Summary of Factual Findings

Officer Krzewinski failed to thoroughly investigate a call for service. Officer Krzewinski had ample information regarding a suspicious person sitting in a vehicle for extended periods on multiple days, but the only action taken by the offic belieer was to check for the vehicle’s ownership. After determining the vehicle owner was not to be affiliated with the university, the officer concluded the investigation without speaking to the person involved.

1. Neglect of Duty

Finding: Sustained

Disciplined Imposed: Termination. The severity of the discipline is based on several sustained complaints against the officer within the previous twelve-month period.

Princeton University Police



Officer Brandon Delaney



Charge: Violation of policy and unsatisfactory performance during the probationary period

Description: Summary of Allegations

During a shift in March 2023, probationary police officer Brandon Delaney was riding on patrol with another officer. While riding in a marked police vehicle, Officer Delaney, a White male, used a racial epithet commonly understood to be derogatory toward African Americans while speaking with a fellow officer, an African American male. This comment was not heard by a member of the public and was directed only at the other officer.

Summary of Factual Findings

Officer Delaney admitted to using the racial epithet while on duty in another officer's presence.

1. DPS Directive 026: Workplace Harassment

Finding: Sustained

Discipline Imposed: The officer was terminated for violation of policy and unsatisfactory performance during a probationary period.

Rumson Police Dept.



Officer Timothy Lackner



Charge: Bias comment

Description: Description: An internal complaint was made stating that while on duty in the dispatch center, Ptl. Timothy Lackner made an indirect statement toward a civilian in the lobby that was derogatory toward members of the LGBTQ+ community. An internal investigation sustained the allegation. On 10/10/23 Officer Lackner was terminated.

Saddle River Police Dept.

Officer Maryan Beskaly



Charge: Probationary Period Review

Description: Officer did not successfully complete the one year working test period.

Salem County Corrections



Officer Luis Edwards



Charge: Not Provided

Description: Mr. Edwards was under an Internal investigation for bringing contraband into the facility. Officer Edwards was served with a pending action to terminate. Prior to completion of said investigations, He was terminated for not completing the training academy within 9 months per Civil Service regulations. If Mr. Edwards were still employed at SCCF, proceedings would have moved for termination.

Sea Bright Police Dept.

Officer Erich Bennett



Charge: Positive Drug Test

Description: During the course of an Internal Affairs Investigation for a domestic violence incident, Erich Bennett tested positive for illegal drugs.

Trenton Police Dept.



Officer Derek Navarro



Charge: Actions Involving Criminal Matters

Description: Officer Derek Navarro was arrested for Driving while intoxicated Monmouth County. During the incident Officer Derek Navarro was involved in motor vehicle accident causing injuries to another a crime of the third degree.

Union County Sheriff's Office



Officer Stephen Karlik



Charge: Inability to Perform Duties

Description: Officer Karlik failed to report for duty for 5 or more consecutive days in 2021. Officer Karlik never returned to duty and has failed to complete the requirements necessary to return to work. The conduct occurred in 2021 and final discipline was issued in 2023.

Vernon Twp Police Dept.



Officer Emanuel Rivera



Charge: Conspiracy to commit Official Misconduct

Description: While on duty, Ptl. Rivera responded to a dispute on May 10, 2019. Later during the same working shift, Ptl. Rivera came into contact with the same female involved in the dispute, while she was parked on a side street. The female later claimed that Ptl. Rivera made unwanted sexual advances toward her. The interaction originally went unreported by the female victim, however, it was reported by a friend of the involved female during a jail transport on February 27, 2020. An investigation was immediately initiated by the Vernon Township Police Department and turned over to the county Prosecutors Office for investigation. Pursuant to the investigation, the Prosecutors Office charged Ptl. Rivera with Criminal Sexual Contact and Official Misconduct. Ptl. Rivera was suspended without pay pending the adjucation of the case. On January 5, 2023, Ptl. Rivera plead guilty to two counts of 2nd degree Conspiracy to Commit Official Misconduct. His sentencing included a 5 year prison term (concurrently) and permanent ban of public employment. Ptl. Rivera was terminated by the Vernon Township Police Department.

Voorhees Twp Police Dept.



Recruit Michael Mancuso



Charge: Not Provided

Description: Recruit Michael Mancuso was attending Gloucester County Police Academy. He received a suspension from GCPA for numerous Academy Rules and Regulations 3.2.11 (insubordination), 3.2.11 (cheating or plagiarizing), 3.2.41.1 (conduct unbecoming a police recruit), 3.2.43 (dishonesty), 3.2.44.1 (neglect of duty). The suspension was a result of an academy investigation regarding Recruit Mancuso's submission of a 5 page paper in which the recruit admitted to plagarizing the first 3 pages of the assignment. On another occasion, the recruit also displayed deceptive behavior in failing to complete another assignment by only doing 28 of the 50 repetitions of the "Honor Code" that was assigned to him. The recruit was suspended from the academy. As a result of the suspension, Recruit Mancuso's Conditional Notice of Employment with the Voorhees Police Department was rescinded as he was not able to complete the requirements of the notice.

Wall Twp Police Dept.



Sergeant James Cadigan



Charge: Indictable Offenses

Description: On December 20, 2023, Sergeant Cadigan plead guilty to charges of theft by deception (second degree), theft by unlawful taking (third degree) and falsifying records (third degree). The charges were a result of thefts from the local PBA chapter and Wall American Youth Football, that Sergeant Cadigan was a member of. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office conducted the criminal investigation that began in November 2022. As a result of his guilty plea, Sergeant Cadigan was terminated from employment with the Police Department.

Woodlynne Police Dept.



Officer Joshua Rosenblum



Charge: Disorderly Conduct

Description: The defendant was initially charged with theft. He pleaded guity to disorderly conduct.

