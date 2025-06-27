🚨Two cars have crashed into the new location of Jasmine's Nadas

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — The owner of an empanda store hopes to break her unlucky streak with the grand opening of her new location on Saturday.

Jasmine Wesley, the owner of Jasmine's Nada's, had hoped to open her new location in the parking lot of the Trenton Farmer's Market in May. Those plans were delayed when the building was struck a car in January.

The mother of two told Eric Scott on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show that the damage was so extensive that the building had to be condemned by the township.

It was struck a second time in May but with less damage, which allowed for a soft opening.

Wesley decided it was safe for a quick family vacation to Atlantic City before the grand opening she scheduled for June 28.

Then came another setback upon with a break-in.

"We came back to open the restaurant yesterday, for the first time, since we've been away, and that's when we found out everything happened," Wesley said.

'A piece of actual s**t broke into my restaurant'

Wesley posted video of a burglar walking through the eatery and going through the register.

She said the thief left the refrigerator door open, which ruined everything inside and forced her to close on Thursday.

"A piece of actual s**t broke into my restaurant and stole $1,000, the empanada phone and food," Wesley posted on her Facebook page. "I'm so over life at this point."

Wesley said the community has lifted her spirits and and her "grand re-re-re opening" is a go for Saturday.

"We have a very nice DJ that's coming out. He's really trying hard to help us out. This community is rallying around me is just crazy awesome, something I definitely will forever be grateful for," Wesley said.

Car that hit Jasmine's Nada in Lawrence Car that hit Jasmine's Nada in Lawrence (Jamine Weasley) loading...

