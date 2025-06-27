A night of gunfire in Trenton leaves young man dead

🚨Four people were shot on Passaic Avenue in Trenton Thursday night

🚨The shots were fired from a vehicle that pulled up to the group

🚨It's not known if there is a connection to a shooting earlier on Jarvis Place

TRENTON — One person is dead after four people including a teen were shot Thursday night from a vehicle.

Shots were fired just before 9 p.m. on Passaic Avenue in the Central West section of Trenton, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey. Three adult males and a 16-year-old girl were struck by shots fired from a vehicle that pulled up, stopped and fired as they stood outside. The vehicle then took off, according to Marbrey.

The victims were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Karan Hunter, 24, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Mayor Reed Gusciora told New Jersey 101.5 said a man who had been on a porch with his girlfriend, both in their 20s, was still in critical condition Friday morning.

The other victims are still hospitalized in stable condition.

Active investigation

No arrests have been made. Marbrey did not disclose how many people were in the vehicle or if the victims were targeted.

The shooting is under investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force, which is made up of officers from both the prosecutors' and county law police departments.

There was also a shooting on Jarvis Place around noon less than a mile away, according to Peterson's Breaking News. It's not known if the two shootings are connected.

Hunter is the 10th homicide victim in Trenton this year, according to the prosecutor's office. There have been seven shootings and two stabbings. In a homicide in April on West State Street where the defendant struck the victim with a vehicle.

