YARDLEY, Pa. — The body of a man who went missing Tuesday is believed to have been recovered in Bucks County.

A search began for a 24-year-old Trenton man who went missing while swimming in the Delaware River around 6:15 p.m. near the Firemen’s Eddy section of the Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park in West Amwell Township, according to DEP spokesman Larry Hajna.

Several agencies from both sides of the Delaware, including the New Jersey State Police Marine and Aviation Unit, were part of the search.

Map shows West Amwell and Yadley, Pa Map shows West Amwell and Yadley, Pa (Google Maps/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

River currents can be deceptive

The Yardley-Makefield Fire Co. recovered a body on Wednesday around 6:20 p.m., Hajan said. The Bucks County Coroner's Office will make an official identification and determine the cause and manner of death.

The Lambertville-New Hope Ambulance & Rescue Squad, which was part of the search, reminded swimmers to always wear a flotation device because of the surprising depth of the water and the swiftness of the currents.

"The river can be incredibly deceptive. Even strong swimmers can find themselves in danger within moments. Currents can change quickly. Depths can surprise you. And emergencies can happen in an instant," the squad said on its Facebook page.

