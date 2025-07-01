🎆West Long Branch's fireworks were scheduled for the Fourth of July

🎆A member of the team died suddenly

🎆Several towns postponed their display for July 1 by a day

WEST LONG BRANCH — As the threat of strong thunderstorms on Tuesday has led several New Jersey towns to postpone their fireworks displays, one township is delaying for a different reason.

Displays in Hamilton (Mercer), Lawrence (Mercer), Mendham Township and South Brunswick scheduled for Tuesday, July 1, were postponed to Wednesday.

Roselle Park postponed their display until Saturday, July 5.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow anticipates strong thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon and evening and expects most of the state to get wet.

"Very heavy rain is the biggest concern, along with gusty winds and lightning. Rain may linger into Wednesday morning," Zarrow said.

Fireworks over Bradley Beach Fireworks over Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick) loading...

'Untimely and unfortunate death'

West Long Branch postponed its fireworks scheduled for display due to the “untimely and unfortunate” death of a critical member of its pyrotechnic team." The identity of the member was not disclosed.

The display was postponed until Saturday, Aug. 30, with a raindate of Sunday, Aug. 31 at Franklin Lake.

West Long Branch hires an outside company to launch its fireworks every year.

