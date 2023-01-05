Do I have to tell anyone I won the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot in NJ?

The Mega Millions jackpot is again headed for seven digits as no one has won it in the 23 drawings since Oct. 14.

The annuity value will be just shy of $1 billion at $940 million with a cash value of $483.5 cash for Friday's drawing. Whoever wins the jackpot many times is forced to go through a presentation with their state lottery presenting them with a large fake check and revealing their name to everyone.

Not in New Jersey.

You'll still need to sign your ticket and present it to the lottery in order to claim the jackpot. But a bill signed in 2020 by Gov. Phil Murphy requires the state to keep the identity of prizes over $600 private, including documents that come under the state's Open Public Record Act.

Winners are still responsible for all state and federal taxes. The state will share the winner's identity with state agencies to check for unpaid obligations such as child support and taxes.

New Jersey Mega Millions jackpot winner Richard Wahl accepts his "prize" at a lottery press conference in 2018 New Jersey Mega Millions jackpot winner Richard Wahl accepts his "prize" at a lottery press conference in 2018 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Keeping the win to yourself

Toms River-based certified financial planner Lou Scatigna, also known as The Financial Physician, said if he won any large lottery prize he'd stay anonymous.

"The biggest concern is that when people know who you are, you're prey. People will be trying to track you down, want you to give to their charity, want to scam you, want you to invest in their businesses. You get incredible harassment," Scatigna said.

The last Powerball winning jackpot won in New Jersey was in January 2021 when a jackpot with an annuity value of $23 million was won by a ticket sold at a Quick Mart in Clifton. The same convenience store at 155 Lakeview Ave. also sold one of two tickets in the drawing that matched five of the five white balls winning a $1,000,000 second-tier prize.

A Mega Millions jackpot with an annuity value of $202 million was won by a ticket sold at a Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison.

Lou Scatigna hosts "The Financial Physician" program Sunday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. on WOBM-FM, which like New Jersey 101.5 is owned by Townsquare Media.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



NJ mayors who make 6-figure salaries As of 2023, there are at least a dozen full-time mayors around New Jersey making six-figure salaries for their positions.

Newark, Woodbridge and Elizabeth have helped lead the pack. Jersey City, Paterson, Edison and Wayne more recently adjusted their pay for the elected post.