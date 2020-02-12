Someone in NJ has a $200M winning Mega Millions ticket

TRENTON — Someone is holding a jackpot winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey that could be worth more than $200 milllion.

The winning numbers are: White balls 4, 6, 32, 52 and 64 and the gold Mega Ball 6. The jackpot has an annuity value of $202 million jackpot ($142.2 million cash).

The New Jersey Lottery has not said where the winning ticket was sold and did not immediately return a message on Wednesday morning.

It was the first Mega Millions jackpot to be won this year.

It's been about about a year since New Jersey was home to a big jackpot winner in either the Powerball or Mega Millions games.

Michael J. Weirsky of Alpha in Warren County won a $273 million Mega Millions jackpot in March. He nearly lost the ticket after leaving it on the counter at the Quick Chek where he bought it. A good Samaritan gave the ticket back to the clerk, who returned it to Weirsky when came looking for it.

A winning Powerball ticket with an annuity of $315 million was sold at a Hackensack ShopRite in May.

