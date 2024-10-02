Another rabid raccoon in East Brunswick, NJ attacks 2 dogs
EAST BRUNSWICK — A second raccoon has tested positive for rabies in this Middlesex County town after the animal fought a pair of dogs, according to health officials.
Lab results returned to Middlesex County on Tuesday said the animal tested positive for the fatal viral disease.
The raccoon was caught by animal control and tested after the attack last Thursday, Sept. 26, according to the Middlesex County Office of Health Services.
Officials said two pet dogs were attacked on a property near Frost Avenue and Kings Road, an intersection that is just down the street from Frost Elementary School. The area is next to the Frost Woods, which has several hiking trails.
It's not clear if the dogs were injured. They were taken to a veterinarian by their owner and given rabies vaccine boosters, the East Brunswick Patch reported.
This is the fifth raccoon to test positive for rabies in Middlesex County this year — and the second attack in East Brunswick.
Raccoon chases woman in East Brunswick
In May, a raccoon was found near Manor and Myron Places in East Brunswick and tested positive for rabies.
A woman said on Facebook that she had been chased by the animal.
