🚨 Sayreville man is accused of dragging a police officer and ramming multiple patrol cars during a violent traffic-stop escape.

🚓 Police say officers in East Brunswick narrowly avoided being hit as the man drove directly toward them.

⚖️ Rennard Roseburgh faces attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

A Sayreville man has been charged with attempted murder, accused of dragging one police officer and then ramming into several other police cruisers while fleeing a traffic stop.

On Friday, Sayreville Police tried to pull over 32-year-old Rennard Roseburgh for a traffic violation.

Roseburgh sped away from the traffic stop, dragging a Sayreville Police officer.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and police in neighboring East Brunswick were notified of the incident.

East Brunswick police track down suspect on Old Bridge Turnpike

Shortly after, an East Brunswick officer saw Roseburgh’s vehicle, and a total of three police cars got the defendant to pull over on Old Bridge Turnpike.

After initially stopping, Roseburgh sped up toward three officers, all of whom had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Police chase ends after patrol cars rammed

They pursued Roseburgh, who police said rammed into several patrol units before finally being taken into custody.

Roseburgh was charged with three counts of attempted murder, eight counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and eluding.

Attempted murder charges and prior conviction

He was taken to the Middlesex County jail, pending a court appearance.

Last year, Roseburgh pleaded guilty to resisting arrest/eluding stemming from an October 2024 arrest.

"Roseburgh’s outrageous actions created a big danger to the public, and what he did could have resulted in the deaths of these brave officers, who selflessly work to protect our community,” East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco said in a statement, applauding his officers’ “outstanding” work.

LoSacco added that East Brunswick Police “will not tolerate resistance to lawful police authority.” and “those who put officers’ lives at risk: expect handcuffs, not sympathy."

